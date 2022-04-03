Countries
Top 5 Benfica vs Liverpool Betting Offers: New Football Free Bets for Champions League

Benfica would be hoping to make home advantage count when they take on Liverpool at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa. 

Benfica v Liverpool free bets and betting offers

Here are the top five Benfica v Liverpool FREE BETS available to claim today for new customers. Click the links below to sign up and scroll down for an explanation of each offer.

  1. Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
  2. Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet
  3. Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
  4. QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins
  5. Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

BetStorm – £30 Exclusive Benfica v Liverpool Offer

Key Terms

  • £30 Free Bet is exclusive to SportsLens
  • Bet £10 on any Benfica v Liverpool market to claim
  • Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1.5 (1/2)
  • Free Bet Only Needs to be Staked 1x And Winnings in Cash

Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Mr Rex – £10 Free When Betting at Odds of Bigger Than 4/5 on Benfica v Liverpool

Key Terms

  • £15 Free Bet for new customers
  • Bet £10 on any Liverpool v Watford market to claim
  • Minimum odds of qualifying bet 4/5 (1.8)
  • Free Bet credited as soon as qualifying bet placed

Tebwin – £30 Free When Betting on Odds of 1/2 or Better on Benfica v Liverpool

Key Terms

  • £30 Free Bet for new customers
  • Bet £10 on any Benfica v Liverpool market to claim
  • Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1/2 (1.5)
  • Any market on any Champions League game qualifies

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply

QuinnBet – £25 Free Bet & 25 Free Spins for New Customers

Key Terms

  • £25 Money Back on Losses after 24 Hours
  • Refund applies to all sports bets
  • 50% of losses credited up to £25
  • £5 Free Bet if you win after 24 Hours

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

FansBet – Bet £10 on a Football Treble & Get £10 Free + 10 Free Spins

Key Terms

  • £10 Free Bet for new customers
  • Bet £10 on any football treble to qualify
  • Minimum odds of each leg 1.3 (3/10)
  • 10 Free Spins credited on registration

Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Offer for new customers who register via Mobile; Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet credited after the qualifying bet has settled; Free Multiple Bet must contain 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet stakes not returned; No wagering requirements on winnings; £100 max win; T&C’s apply; 18+

How to use your Benfica v Liverpool free bets

Claiming and using your BetStorm free bets is simple. All you need to do is register an account, make a small deposit, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market.

So long as you’ve bet £10 on a sports outcome, win or lose, the moment the bet settles, you will be awarded £30 in bet credits which you are then free to use on the Premier League clash between Liverpool v Watford.

You can also use the free bets on any of the great markets available at BetStorm. The site has markets open for hundreds of sporting events every day, including football, Six Nations rugby, and horse racing such as Cheltenham, etc.

Benfica v Liverpool betting tips and prediction

Some might call it a herculean task. And of course it is never easy to defeat Liverpool. This is a team that has a chance to rule England once again. More than that, they’re very solid in Europe these days. However, the Portuguese giants trust in their own powers.

Darwin Nunez continued forcing scouts to write reports on his like squires. The young striker was in fine form against Ajax and it was his goal that ensured his team sealed a place in the next round of the competition. No one expected them to come this far based on their domestic campaign but the Eagles are flying high in Europe.

Benfica v Liverpool betting tips: Benfica win @ 15/2 with Bet Storm.

