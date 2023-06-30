Top 5 Arizona Sports Betting Sites For Wimbledon Betting

Get the strawberries ready and prepare the cream. It’s nearly Wimbledon time again and you can enjoy it all the more when you use our recommended Arizona sports betting sites.

We have collated the best places to do your Wimbledon betting, and each will welcome you with free bets as well, often to the tune of hundreds of dollars.

Latest Arizona Sports Betting Update

Sports betting is legal in Arizona, but sports bettors will still find huge benefits to enjoy when registering with these sportsbooks to bet on Wimbledon.

For starters, there is a very quick sign-up process, so it’s smooth and simple from the very start. There are also no KYC checks with these Arizona sports betting sites, so registration is easy, and you can start wagering on Wimbledon within minutes.

In addition, our recommended Arizona sports betting sites carry markets that you won’t get in traditional bookies, most of which will generally just offer the bare bones such as the main outright odds. By contrast, the sites we have sourced offer a much wider choice of markets.

Sports bettors can also enjoy additional benefits to squeeze out exceptional extra value including free bet welcome bonuses, cryptocurrency deposits, no state betting restrictions and regular promotions.

There are very few sporting events anywhere in the world as instantly recognisable as Wimbledon. From the lush green of the immaculately kept grass courts to the pristine white kits all players are demanded to wear, the tournament is a veritable sporting icon.

It is also seen by many as the very peak of the tennis season, positioned, as it is, snuggly between Roland Garros and the US Open. It certainly seems to matter more that the others to the players too, as evidenced by the fact last year’s loss of ranking points did nothing to impact the line-up.

The ranking points are back this year, and so are the Russian and Belarusian players. What has never changed, though, has been how popular Wimbledon betting has been with gamblers.

Tennis in general is one of the most bet-on sports in the world, with the live in-play markets especially popular. With men’s Grand Slam matches being best of five sets rather than three, momentum shifts are standard, and sports bettors love to ride them by betting on who will win the next set.

Even before the action, there are a huge number of tennis markets to consider for your Wimbledon betting.

Naming your outright winner before the tournament, or before matches, is the simplest way. Combining it with an extra detail can be fun too. For example, Novak Djokovic to win the tournament without dropping a set? Or perhaps you will back wildcard entry Venus Williams to win her first match in straight sets?

Since our recommended Arizona sports betting sites are true specialists, they will also carry niche markets such as which player will serve the most aces or double faults as well.

There is basically an awful lot of markets to get your teeth into, much of which you can only find in offshore sports betting sites.

Wimbledon Odds

Once upon a time, Wimbledon was ruled by Roger Federer, although the Swiss maestro has now retired. The All England Club has a new King in Novak Djokovic, though.

The Serb has won the last four men’s singles titles at Wimbledon and seven in total. Should he win just one more, he will equal Federer’s record.

He is, then, a wholly unsurprising strong favorite, although there are plenty others to consider. Young Spaniard and reigning US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz is a generational talent just starting to make his way, and Daniil Medvedev will be keen to return to the tournament with a bang following his ban last year.

Look out for mercurial Australian Nick Kyrgios too. He has an enormous grass court game and he went all the way to the final last year. His temperament still lets him down, but he is certainly a strong contender.

The women’s draw is much harder to predict. Iga Swiatek has dominated the WTA for more than a year now, but Aryna Sabalenka, who was another of the banned players last year, appears to have a much stronger game on grass.

Keep your eye on defending champion Elena Rybakina too, and it feels like Ons Jabeur is a major winner in waiting as well.

Here are how the men’s singles odds are looking according to BetOnline:

Novak Djokovic -145

Carlos Alcaraz +400

Daniil Medvedev +800

Jannik Sinner +1200

Taylor Fritz +2000

Alexander Zverev +2500

Nick Kyrgios +2500

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.

