Top 5 Alaska Sportsbooks For NFL Betting | How To Bet On NFL In AK

We break down the top five Alaska sportsbooks for NFL betting and how to bet on the league if you’re located in the state of Alaska.

How To Bet On NFL In Alaska

BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NFL. Here is a step-by-step primer of redeeming that bonus.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 You can now start to bet on any NFL game in Alaska

Best Alaska NFL Sports Betting Sites

Who Can Bet On The NFL In Alaska?

To bet on the NFL, bettors need to be located in the state of Alaska. They also need to be over the age of 18 and own a valid email address.

NFL Sports Betting In Alaska

There is a massive selection of NFL betting markets available on sports betting sites, which include total points, moneylines, handicaps, first half totals, first half winners, total touchdowns, player props such as total yardage for quarterbacks, rushing yards and even receiving yards.

While Alaska doesn’t have an NFL team, there are still plenty of betting opportunities right through, which should provide you with several markets to place your wagers on.

BetOnline – Best Alaska Free Bets For The NFL

Bovada – $750 In Free Bets On The NFL

Everygame -$750 NFL Welcome Bonus Available

BetUS – Great Odds And Mobile Play

MyBookie – Excellent NFL Player Prop Markets

XBet – Top offshore betting site for live betting in Alaska

BETONLINE – $1000 In Alaska Free Bets For The NFL

BetOnline has a fantastic NFL betting bonus available. This includes a maximum sports betting bonus of $1000, which expires in 30 days. New account holders can use our promo code INSIDERS to claim this bonus on BetOnline.

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Alaska Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

BOVADA – Up To $750 In NFL Free Bets In Alaska

Bovada has an impressive list of markets among other great features, including bonuses and free bets for use on the NFL. The sportsbook also has in-play markets if you are interested in some live action.

Using our promo code INSIDERS, you can claim a free bet on Bovada for the NFL. Bovada will match your deposit to the tune of 75%, which means that if you deposit $1000, you get a free bet worth $750 for use on the NFL.

Bovada NFL Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NFL Free Bets

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Alaska Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

EVERYGAME – Claim $750 In NFL Free Bets

Everygame is also a sportsbook with an impressive array of markets that can be used to bet on the NFL. They have a wide spread of sports, and that can be used for parlays on any game.

Everygame also has a valuable deposit bonus, which includes a total bonus of $750 to use three times for each deposit worth $250.

Everygame Alaska NFL Free Bets

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.

BETUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match For Alaska In NFL Free Bets

If you’re looking to gain additional value through higher odds, then BetUS should be your preferred betting destination. They offer great odds on NFL markets, ranging from handicaps to totals to the moneyline market. The operator also offers a sports betting bonus of $2500.

BetUS NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Alaska Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

MYBOOKIE – $1,000 Bonus to Bet On NFL In Alaska

Prop betting is incredibly popular in American sports. That also holds true for MyBookie, which offers excellent player prop betting markets, such as player yardage passed, rushed and received. Along with that, there is also a bonus worth $1000 for use in the NFL.

MyBookie NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Alaska Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

XBET – Get $500 In NFL Free Bets In Alaska

One of the top offshore betting sites for betting on the NFL is XBet, which also includes a bonus of $500, which is a 100% matched deposit. That means that if you deposit $500, you will receive a free bet worth $500.

XBet NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions