Top 10 Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Free Bets and Boxing Betting Offers

The biggest fight on UK soil for quite some time is almost upon us. Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte are set to battle it out in front out of a packed Wembley Stadium on Saturday night. 94,000 people will be in attendance for the huge heavyweight collision, watching on as we see who goes down in history as the winner.

With the fight only days away and quite literally everyone talking about it, we though we would share our exclusive top 10 free bets and betting offers for the fight this weekend between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte. Read on to find out more and claim your free bets ahead of Saturday’s WBC world heavyweight title fight!

Do not miss out on the exclusive free bet offers ahead of Saturday’s heavyweight showdown. Check out all of the best betting offers and free bets ahead of Fury vs Whyte from Wembley Stadium this weekend.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Betting Offers & Free Bets

Betting Sites
Highlights
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free Bet - one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply.
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms.
888Sport – Bet £10 Get £30 In Fury vs Whyte Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Grab a £30 free bet to use on the Fury vs Whyte extravaganza with 888Sport – just place an initial £10 qualifying bet after you’ve signed up and deposited with them and you will receive your £30 in free bets after your bet has settled.

Additionally, you will be gifted with a cheeky £10 Casino bonus with 888Sport, if you fancy a bit of roulette or blackjack between the Fury vs Whyte undercard fights!

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Fitzdares – Bet £30 Get A £30 Fury vs Whyte Free Bet

Known more for their horse racing offers, but this weekend, Fitzdares are offering new customers a humungous £30 in free bets ahead of the super-fight between ‘The Gypsy King’ and ‘The Body Snatcher’.

All you have to do is click the link below, follow the steps and you will be provided with your Fitzdares Fury vs Whyte free bets ahead of the heavyweight showdown this Saturday.

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet365 – Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits For Fury vs Whyte

One of the most popular betting sites for all sports fans, bet365 are well known for their enhanced odds and fantastic betting offers across all of their vast sportsbooks.

That includes their Fury vs Whyte offer, where they are giving customers £50 in bet credits to spend at their leisure off just a £10 qualifying stake.

That’s right, if you place just a £10 bet on the mega-fight this weekend, you will be gifted with £50 in free bets to spend on their vast markets. This includes Premier League football, horse racing, golf or any other sport you fancy a wager on.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 Fury vs Whyte Free Bet

Bet Storm have a great offer for you if you are interested in the mega-fight between ‘The Gypsy King’ and ‘The Body Snatcher’ this weekend. This all-British heavyweight affair has got boxing fans on the edge of their seats already, and Bet Storm are offering an exclusive betting offer to make things even better!

Put down a £10 qualifying bet and you will receive £30 in free bets to use on any of Bet Storm‘s markets.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free Bet - one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply.

Tebwin – Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet For Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Possibly one of the bookies who fly under the radar, but their exclusive Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte offer is not to be missed. Tebwin are offering new customers a mouth-watering £30 in free bets if they stake just £10 on their vast sportsbook.

So whether you’re backing ‘The Body Snatcher’ or you think Fury will keep his undefeated record in tact, be sure to check out Tebwin and make use of their amazing betting offer ahead of the Wembley showdown this coming weekend.

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply

Betfred – Bet £10 Get £60 In Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Bonuses

Fury is the heavy favourite for the fight, but Whyte will be far from a walkover. If you fancy a wager on this sensational heavyweight matchup, Betfred is certainly the place to be.

Betfred have you covered if you fancy a flutter on the fight with up to £60 in bonuses available to new customers if you sign up today through the link below and make a £10 qualifying bet.

Betfred news default

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet UK – Bet £10 Get £30 In Fury vs Whyte Free Bets

Bet UK may have flown under the radar of many punters but you should certainly consider taking their exclusive Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte betting offer. Will Fury continue his knockout streak? Can Whyte land his big left hook and bamboozle Fury?

Have a bet on whatever you think the outcome will be with Bet UK! Stake a £10 bet and you can get £30 to use on their up-and-coming sportsbook.

Bet UK default news

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Virgin Bet – Bet £10 Get £20 In Fury vs Whyte Free Bets

Whether you’re betting on the champion or the challenger, the Virgin Bet Fury vs Whyte betting offer means you can have a cracking punt on whoever you think will come out on top in this mammoth heavyweight showdown at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

Bet £10 with Virgin Bet and you will get £20 in free bets as a new customer.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

LiveScore Bet – Bet £10 Get £20 In Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Free Bets

Claiming the LiveScore Bet Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte betting offer could not be simpler for those looking to spend the bookmakers money on their bets for the fight. Can Whyte take Fury’s ‘0’ and become the champion?

Bet £10 and you will get £20 in free bets which can be used on all boxing markets of the heavyweight world title bout.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

William Hill – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets To Use On Fury vs Whyte

William Hill are one of the leaders in the world of betting – they’ve been a household name in the bookmaking industry since the 1930s! This means they are a bookie you can trust ahead of the Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte fight this Saturday.

Whether you think ‘The Gypsy King’ will reign supreme under the famous Wembley arch, or whether you think Whyte can de-throne the king, William Hill is the place to be for your bets on the fight.

Plus, the William Hill teams have also given us at SportsLens an exclusive £30 free bet joining offer that requires you to bet only £10 – here’s how to get involved.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte odds

Already claimed the Fury vs Whyte betting offer? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets.

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Tyson Fury 1/7 888Sport logo
Dillian Whyte 9/2 888Sport logo
Draw 28/1 888Sport logo

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

