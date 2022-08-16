Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News top 10 oleksandr usyk vs anthony joshua betting offers you havent claimed yet

Top 10 Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua Betting Offers You Haven’t Claimed Yet

Updated

55 mins ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua

The biggest fight of the year goes down this weekend, as Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua collide for the second time in their highly anticipated heavyweight rematch. The IBF, WBO and WBA-Super heavyweight world titles are on the line for this mammoth fight from the Middle-East.

With the fight only days away and quite literally everyone talking about it, we though we would share our exclusive top 10 free bets and betting offers for the fight this weekend between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua. Read on to find out more and claim your free bets ahead of Saturday’s unified heavyweight world title fight!

Do not miss out on the exclusive free bet offers ahead of Saturday’s heavyweight showdown. Check out all of the best betting offers and free bets ahead of Usyk vs Joshua 2 from Jeddah this weekend. If you want to win some money on the fight, why not follow our exclusive betting tips and predictions for the fight by clicking the link?

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Free Bets & Betting Offers

Bet £20 Get £40 In Free Bets

Qualifying bet must be placed at the normal odds • max bet £5 • Extra winnings paid in FREE BETS and added within 72 hrs of qualifying bet settlement • Free bet stakes not included in bet returns • Free bets expire 7 days after credit • This offer may not be combined with any other offer • Full T&C’s apply 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free Bet - one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply 		Claim Offer

888Sport – Bet £20 Get £40 In Usyk vs Joshua 2 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Grab a £40 free bet to use on the Usyk vs Joshua extravaganza with 888Sport – just place an initial £20 qualifying bet after you’ve signed up and deposited with them and you will receive your £40 in free bets after your bet has settled.

Additionally, you will be gifted with a cheeky £10 Casino bonus with 888Sport, if you fancy a bit of roulette or blackjack between the undercard fights!

Bet £20 Get £40 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
Qualifying bet must be placed at the normal odds • max bet £5 • Extra winnings paid in FREE BETS and added within 72 hrs of qualifying bet settlement • Free bet stakes not included in bet returns • Free bets expire 7 days after credit • This offer may not be combined with any other offer • Full T&C’s apply

Fitzdares – Bet £30 Get A £30 Usyk vs Joshua 2 Free Bet

Known more for their horse racing offers, but this weekend, Fitzdares are offering new customers a humungous £30 in free bets ahead of the super-fight between ‘AJ’ and the Ukrainian heavyweight beast.

All you have to do is click the link below, follow the steps and you will be provided with your Fitzdares Usyk vs Joshua 2 free bets ahead of the heavyweight showdown this Saturday.

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet365 – Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits For Usyk vs Joshua 2

One of the most popular betting sites for all sports fans, bet365 are well known for their enhanced odds and fantastic betting offers across all of their vast sportsbooks.

That includes their Usyk vs Joshua offer, where they are giving customers £50 in bet credits to spend at their leisure off just a £10 qualifying stake.

That’s right, if you place just a £10 bet on the mega-fight this weekend, you will be gifted with £50 in free bets to spend on their vast markets. This includes Premier League football, horse racing, golf or any other sport you fancy a wager on.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Offer
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 Usyk vs Joshua 2 Free Bet

Bet Storm have a great offer for you if you are interested in the mega-fight between ‘AJ’ and the heavyweight champion of the world this weekend. This heavyweight rematch affair has got boxing fans on the edge of their seats already, and Bet Storm are offering an exclusive betting offer to make things even better!

Put down a £10 qualifying bet and you will receive £30 in free bets to use on any of Bet Storm‘s markets.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free Bet - one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply.

Tebwin – Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet For Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2

Possibly one of the bookies who fly under the radar, but their exclusive Usyk vs Joshua 2 offer is not to be missed. Tebwin are offering new customers a mouth-watering £30 in free bets if they stake just £10 on their vast sportsbook.

So whether you’re backing the British golden boy or if you think Usyk will keep his undefeated record in tact, be sure to check out Tebwin and make use of their amazing betting offer ahead of the Saudi showdown this coming weekend.

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply

Betfred – Bet £10 Get £60 In Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk Bonuses

Usyk is the relatively heavy favourite for the fight, but Joshua will be far from a walkover. If you fancy a wager on this sensational heavyweight matchup, Betfred is certainly the place to be.

Betfred have you covered if you fancy a flutter on the fight with up to £60 in bonuses available to new customers if you sign up today through the link below and make a £10 qualifying bet.

Betfred news default

793 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Copied
Copy
Claim offer
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet UK – Bet £10 Get £30 In Usyk vs Joshua 2 Free Bets

Bet UK may have flown under the radar of many punters but you should certainly consider taking their exclusive Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua betting offer. Will Joshua get back to winning ways and get revenge? Can Usyk move to 20-0 and keep his undefeated record in tact?

Have a bet on whatever you think the outcome will be with Bet UK! Stake a £10 bet and you can get £30 to use on their up-and-coming sportsbook.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Virgin Bet – Bet £10 Get £20 In Usyk vs Joshua Free Bets

Whether you’re betting on the champion or the challenger, the Virgin Bet Usyk vs Joshua betting offer means you can have a cracking punt on whoever you think will come out on top in this mammoth heavyweight showdown from the Jeddah Super Dome on Saturday night.

Bet £10 with Virgin Bet and you will get £20 in free bets as a new customer.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

LiveScore Bet – Bet £10 Get £20 In Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua Free Bets

Claiming the LiveScore Bet Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 betting offer could not be simpler for those looking to spend the bookmakers money on their bets for the fight. Can Joshua take Usyk’s ‘0’ and become the champion?

Bet £10 and you will get £20 in free bets which can be used on all boxing markets of the heavyweight world title bout.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Luckster – Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet To Use On Usyk vs Joshua 2

The team at Luckster are offering new customers an exciting offer ahead of the highly anticipated rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk. Although perhaps not as well known, Luckster are certainly a bookie you can trust ahead of the Usyk vs Joshua rematch this weekend.

Whether you think Joshua will become a three-time heavyweight champion or if you think Usyk is simply too strong for ‘AJ’, Luckster is the place to be for your bets on the fight.

Plus, the Luckster team have also given us at SportsLens an exclusive £10 free bet joining offer that requires you to bet only £10 – just click the link below and follow the steps to redeem this offer.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua Odds

Haven’t claimed the Usyk vs Joshua 2 betting offer yet? Don’t worry, take a look at the best betting sites and claim the best bookmaker free bets.

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Oleksandr Usyk 2/5 BetUK logo
Anthony Joshua 7/4 BetUK logo
Draw 16/1 BetUK logo

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

More Boxing Betting Offers & Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
12 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Copied
Copy
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £20 Get £40 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Qualifying bet must be placed at the normal odds • max bet £5 • Extra winnings paid in FREE BETS and added within 72 hrs of qualifying bet settlement • Free bet stakes not included in bet returns • Free bets expire 7 days after credit • This offer may not be combined with any other offer • Full T&C’s apply

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses + Free £5 Bet Builder

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Sportsbook market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund is £20. Only deposits made using Cards will qualify. £5 Bet Builder free bet will be available to claim from the promotions hub after the qualifying bet has been settled & will be valid for 7 days. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free Bet - one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply.

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Bonus
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens