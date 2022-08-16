Top 10 Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua Betting Offers You Haven’t Claimed Yet

The biggest fight of the year goes down this weekend, as Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua collide for the second time in their highly anticipated heavyweight rematch. The IBF, WBO and WBA-Super heavyweight world titles are on the line for this mammoth fight from the Middle-East.
With the fight only days away and quite literally everyone talking about it, we though we would share our exclusive top 10 free bets and betting offers for the fight this weekend between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua. Read on to find out more and claim your free bets ahead of Saturday’s unified heavyweight world title fight!
Do not miss out on the exclusive free bet offers ahead of Saturday’s heavyweight showdown. Check out all of the best betting offers and free bets ahead of Usyk vs Joshua 2 from Jeddah this weekend. If you want to win some money on the fight, why not follow our exclusive betting tips and predictions for the fight by clicking the link?
Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Free Bets & Betting Offers
888Sport – Bet £20 Get £40 In Usyk vs Joshua 2 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Grab a £40 free bet to use on the Usyk vs Joshua extravaganza with 888Sport – just place an initial £20 qualifying bet after you’ve signed up and deposited with them and you will receive your £40 in free bets after your bet has settled.
Additionally, you will be gifted with a cheeky £10 Casino bonus with 888Sport, if you fancy a bit of roulette or blackjack between the undercard fights!
Bet £20 Get £40 In Free Bets
Bet £20 Get £40 In Free Bets
Fitzdares – Bet £30 Get A £30 Usyk vs Joshua 2 Free Bet
Known more for their horse racing offers, but this weekend, Fitzdares are offering new customers a humungous £30 in free bets ahead of the super-fight between ‘AJ’ and the Ukrainian heavyweight beast.
All you have to do is click the link below, follow the steps and you will be provided with your Fitzdares Usyk vs Joshua 2 free bets ahead of the heavyweight showdown this Saturday.
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet365 – Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits For Usyk vs Joshua 2
One of the most popular betting sites for all sports fans, bet365 are well known for their enhanced odds and fantastic betting offers across all of their vast sportsbooks.
That includes their Usyk vs Joshua offer, where they are giving customers £50 in bet credits to spend at their leisure off just a £10 qualifying stake.
That’s right, if you place just a £10 bet on the mega-fight this weekend, you will be gifted with £50 in free bets to spend on their vast markets. This includes Premier League football, horse racing, golf or any other sport you fancy a wager on.
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 Usyk vs Joshua 2 Free Bet
Bet Storm have a great offer for you if you are interested in the mega-fight between ‘AJ’ and the heavyweight champion of the world this weekend. This heavyweight rematch affair has got boxing fans on the edge of their seats already, and Bet Storm are offering an exclusive betting offer to make things even better!
Put down a £10 qualifying bet and you will receive £30 in free bets to use on any of Bet Storm‘s markets.
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
Tebwin – Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet For Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2
Possibly one of the bookies who fly under the radar, but their exclusive Usyk vs Joshua 2 offer is not to be missed. Tebwin are offering new customers a mouth-watering £30 in free bets if they stake just £10 on their vast sportsbook.
So whether you’re backing the British golden boy or if you think Usyk will keep his undefeated record in tact, be sure to check out Tebwin and make use of their amazing betting offer ahead of the Saudi showdown this coming weekend.
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
Betfred – Bet £10 Get £60 In Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk Bonuses
Usyk is the relatively heavy favourite for the fight, but Joshua will be far from a walkover. If you fancy a wager on this sensational heavyweight matchup, Betfred is certainly the place to be.
Betfred have you covered if you fancy a flutter on the fight with up to £60 in bonuses available to new customers if you sign up today through the link below and make a £10 qualifying bet.
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Betfred news default
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Bet UK – Bet £10 Get £30 In Usyk vs Joshua 2 Free Bets
Bet UK may have flown under the radar of many punters but you should certainly consider taking their exclusive Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua betting offer. Will Joshua get back to winning ways and get revenge? Can Usyk move to 20-0 and keep his undefeated record in tact?
Have a bet on whatever you think the outcome will be with Bet UK! Stake a £10 bet and you can get £30 to use on their up-and-coming sportsbook.
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Virgin Bet – Bet £10 Get £20 In Usyk vs Joshua Free Bets
Whether you’re betting on the champion or the challenger, the Virgin Bet Usyk vs Joshua betting offer means you can have a cracking punt on whoever you think will come out on top in this mammoth heavyweight showdown from the Jeddah Super Dome on Saturday night.
Bet £10 with Virgin Bet and you will get £20 in free bets as a new customer.
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
LiveScore Bet – Bet £10 Get £20 In Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua Free Bets
Claiming the LiveScore Bet Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 betting offer could not be simpler for those looking to spend the bookmakers money on their bets for the fight. Can Joshua take Usyk’s ‘0’ and become the champion?
Bet £10 and you will get £20 in free bets which can be used on all boxing markets of the heavyweight world title bout.
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Luckster – Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet To Use On Usyk vs Joshua 2
The team at Luckster are offering new customers an exciting offer ahead of the highly anticipated rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk. Although perhaps not as well known, Luckster are certainly a bookie you can trust ahead of the Usyk vs Joshua rematch this weekend.
Whether you think Joshua will become a three-time heavyweight champion or if you think Usyk is simply too strong for ‘AJ’, Luckster is the place to be for your bets on the fight.
Plus, the Luckster team have also given us at SportsLens an exclusive £10 free bet joining offer that requires you to bet only £10 – just click the link below and follow the steps to redeem this offer.
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua Odds
Haven’t claimed the Usyk vs Joshua 2 betting offer yet? Don’t worry, take a look at the best betting sites and claim the best bookmaker free bets.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change
More Boxing Betting Offers & Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £20 Get £40 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses + Free £5 Bet Builder
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet