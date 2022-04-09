Top 10 Grand National Betting Offers To Claim Before Free Bets Are Unavailable

With bookies gearing up for one of the busiest days of the betting year, we have selected the top 10 Grand National betting offers to claim before many free bets are unavailable
Top 10 Grand National Betting Offers
Bet £5 Get £20 In Grand National Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £25 Get £36 In Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
£25 Matched First Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Why Claim Grand National Betting Offers Early?
The Grand National Betting Offers you see advertised are often removed on the day of the race by bookmakers due to the incredible demand to bet on the world’s most famous horse race.
Some bookmakers are already emailing customers to say their websites may be slower or even crash as the Grand National draws closer.
We have taken the top 10 Grand National Betting Offers here and we run you through how to get the offers to avoid being unable to claim Aintree free bets for the big race.
How To Claim Your Grand National Betting Offers
- Select a top Aintree bookmaker from our lists on this page (click on ‘Claim Offer’)
- Fill out their simple registration form
- Deposit and place an initial bet that meets their free bet terms (see below)
888Sport Grand National Betting Offer: £20 in Free Bets (When you Deposit £10 and Bet £5)
888sport’s Grand National betting offer is one to claim as you can get £20 in free bets by depositing £10 and betting just £5.
All you’ll need to do is make sure you desposit £10, then bet £5 ahead of the race on odds of 1/2 and you will be given £20 in Grand National Free Bets when it settles.
How to claim the 888sport Grand National Betting Offer:
- Click here and sign up to 888Sport.
- Bet £5 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get £20 in Free Bets (promo code ‘GN22’)
- Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £20 Free Bet
Bet £5 Get £20 In Grand National Free Bets
Bet £5 Get £20 In Grand National Free Bets
Bet UK Grand National Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets For The Aintree Races
Depsite being a fairly new bookmaker, the Bet UK Grand National betting offer is one of the best on the market.
New players can grab a free £30 bet with Bet UK, by just placing a £10 bet on their excellent sportsbook, including any race on Grand National Day of Aintree.
How To Claim Your Bet UK Grand National Betting Offer:
- Click here and sign up to Bet UK.
- Bet £10 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get a £30 FREE BET
- Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
SpreadEx Grand National Betting Offer: Bet £25 Get £36 In Free Bets For Aintree Showpiece
If the Spreadex Grand National betting offer of £36 in free bets across fixed odds and spread betting appeals, then sign up and place a £25 qualifying fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50).
Once this settles, start receiving a bundle of £36 in Grand National free bets.
How to claim the SpreadEx Grand National Betting Offer:
-
- Go to spreadex.com
- Register your account details
- Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50)
- Once that settles, get the first £5 fixed odds free bet and a £5 Winning Favourites horse racing spread free bet
- Four more £5 fixed odds free bets are credited on consecutive days
- Once the second £5 fixed odds free bet is credits, the other £5 Winning Favourites horse racing spread free bet
- Also get a £1 Race Index spread free bet
Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets
Fitzdares Grand National Betting Offer: Bet £30 Get £30 in Free Bets
One of the most exclusive sportsbooks is now available for you join with the Fitzdared Grand National Betting Offer.
Sign up through SportsLens and bet £30 with this stylish bookie and you will be rewarded with £30 in Grand National free bets.
How to claim the Fitzdares Grand National Betting Offer:
- Click here and sign up to Fitzdares
- Bet £30 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get a £30 FREE BET
- Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £30 Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Tote Grand National Betting Offer: £25 Matched First Bet
The Tote Grand National betting offer means you can get a £25 Matched First bet on the racing pools.
How to claim the Tote Grand National Betting Offer:
- Click here to sign up to the Tote
- Bet £25 on the Tote
- Win or lose, get a £25 matched free bet to use
£25 Matched First Bet
SBK Grand National Betting Offer: Bet £10 And Get £30 In Free Bets
If you are looking for an easy-to-use horse racing betting app, then look no further than claiming the SBK Grand National Betting Offer.
How to claim the SBK Grand National betting offer:
- Click here and sign up to SBK
- Bet £10 at odds of (EVS) or greater and Get a £30 FREE BET
- Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
QuinnBet Grand National Betting Offer: Get A £25 Free Bet For The Grand National + 10 Free Spins
The QuinnBet Grand National Betting Offer means if you have Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day’s betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets).
How To Claim Your QuinnBet Grand National Betting Offer:
- Click here and sign up to QuinnBet
- Bet £10 at odds of (EVS) or greater and Get a £25 FREE BET
- Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £25 Free Bet and 10 Free Spins
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Virgin Bet Grand National Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Get £20 in free bets for the big race on Saturday by betting just £10 with the Virgin Bet Grand National betting offer:
How to claim the Grand National Betting Offer:
- Sign up to Virgin Bet by clicking here
- Deposit £10 and bet on the sportsbook at odds of 1.5 or more
- Get £20 in Virgin Bet Grand National Free Bets on settlement
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet Goodwin Grand National Betting Offer: £10 Aintree Free Bet
Bet £10 and get a £10 Free Bet as part of the Bet Goodwin Grand National betting offer.
As if that wasn’t enough, if your horse is beaten less than 1/2 a length at Aintree get a free bet back up to £100 – or up to another £100 free bet if your horse is leading at the last fence/hurdle and falls!
How To Claim Your Bet Goodwin Grand National Betting Offer
- Wins singles and win part of each way bets only
- Doesn’t apply to ante post markets or multiples
- Minimum stake of £10 to qualify
- Free bets credited within 24 hours and valid for 7 days
- Top daily horse racing offers for existing customers
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Luckster Grand National Betting Offer: £10 Free Bet
The Luckster Grand National betting offer is one of the most simple to claim for the world’s most famous race.
Bet £10 and you get a £10 Grand National free bet.
How to claim the Luckster Grand National Betting Offer:
- Sign up to Luckster by clicking here
- Deposit and bet a minimum of £10 and bet it on the sportsbook
- Get your £10 Grand National Free Bet upon settlement
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Want the Grand National Betting Offers for Existing Customers?
See here what cracking offers and promotions our main bookmakers have for the Grand National for existing customers – meaning you can still cash in on some top offers.
2022 Grand National Times, Dates, Race Names and Full Festival Schedule
Grand National Festival – Randox Grand National Day (Saturday 9th April 2022)
- 1:45pm The EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 3m ½f
- 2.25pm The Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV
- 3.00pm The Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m ITV
- 3.35pm The Liverpool Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV
- 4.15pm The Betway Handicap Steeple Chase (Listed) 3m 1f ITV
- 5:15pm The Randox GRAND NATIONAL Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 4m 2½f ITV
- 6.20pm The Weatherbys hhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 1f
Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides:
- Best Grand National betting sites
- Grand National betting offers
- How To Watch The 2022 Grand National
- 2022 Grand National Runners and Riders
- Best 2022 Grand National Offers
- How To Bet On The 2022 Grand National
- What Time Is The 2022 Grand National
- 2022 Grand National Trends and Stats
- Grand National – Each-way betting explained
- Grand National – Extra Place Best bookies
- Best 2022 Grand National Offers for Existing Customers
- Grand National Results (Past and Present)
More Grand National Betting Offers
Bet £5 Get £20 In Grand National Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Deposit £20 Get £20 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets