Top 10 Chelsea vs Liverpool Betting Offers With FA Cup Free Bets

Updated

2 mins ago

on

fa cup draw

Claim the 10 bets Chelsea vs Liverpool Betting Offers with FA Cup free bets which you can claim below.

Best FA Cup Final Betting Offers

Sites
Highlights
Chelsea 22/1 Or Liverpool 10/1

Deposit min £/$/€10 using promo code 888ODDS • Bet up to £/$/€5 on your selection at normal odds in the regular market • If your selection wins, we’ll pay you out at the normal price and any extra winnings from the advertised enhanced price will be paid to you in Free Bets • Free Bets are granted within 72 hours and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes are not included in returns • Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time • Restrictions apply to withdrawals, payment methods and countries & Full T&C’s apply
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free bet - one-time stake of £30, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply.
Bet £30 Get £30 FA Cup Final Free Bet
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.
Bet £10 Get £30 In FA Cup Free Bets
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Bet £10 Get £30 In FA Cup Free Bets
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply
Bet £10 Get £20 FA Cup Free Bets
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.
Fitzdares Chelsea vs Liverpool Betting Offer – Bet £30 Get A £30 FA Cup Final Free Bet

Fitzdares are offering new customers a humungous £30 in free bets ahead of this weekend’s huge cup final clash.

All you have to do is click the link below, follow the steps and you will be provided with your Fitzdares bonus.

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet Storm Chelsea vs Liverpool Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £30 FA Cup Final Free Bet

Bet Storm have a great offer for new customers this weekend. Bet Storm are offering an exclusive betting bonus to make viewing that much better for the FA Cup final.

Put down a £10 qualifying bet and you will receive £30 in free bets to use on any of Bet Storm‘s markets.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free Bet - one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply.

Bet365 Chelsea vs Liverpool Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits For FA Cup Final

One of the most popular betting sites for all sports fans, bet365 are offering customers one of, if not the, best betting offer for Liverpool vs Chelsea.

They are giving customers £50 in bet credits to spend at their leisure off just a £10 qualifying stake.

That’s right, if you place just a £10 bet, you will be gifted with £50 in free bets to spend across their sportsbook. This includes Premier League football, horse racing, golf or any other sport you fancy a wager on.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

888Sport Chelsea vs Liverpool Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £30 In FA Cup Final Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Grab a £30 free bet to use on the FA Cup final with 888Sport – just place an initial £10 qualifying bet after you’ve signed up and deposited with them and you will receive your £30 in free bets after your bet has settled.

Additionally, you will have the opportunity to enter their virtual casino with a £10 Casino bonus on 888Sport.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Tebwin Chelsea vs Liverpool Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet For Liverpool vs Chelsea

Tebwin are offering new customers a fantastic £30 in free bets if they stake just £10 on any chosen market

So whether you’re backing Liverpool to make it two trophies so far this season, or Thomas Tuchel to win his fourth as Chelsea manager, be sure to check out Tebwin and make use of their amazing betting offer.

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply

Betfred Chelsea vs Liverpool Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £60 in FA Cup Final Bonuses

Betfred have you covered with one of the best betting offers amongst the UK bookmakers.

With up to £60 in bonuses available to new customers, sign up today through the link below and make a £10 qualifying bet.

Betfred news default

309 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Virgin Bet Chelsea vs Liverpool Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £20 in FA Cup Final Free Bets

Virgin Bet have one of the best apps for betting, with smooth screens and seamless markets, it is always a pleasurable experience having a punt with them.

Bet £10 with Virgin Bet and you will get £20 in free bets as a new customer.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Bet UK Chelsea vs Liverpool Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £30 in FA Cup Final Free Bets

Have a bet on whatever you think the outcome will be with Bet UK! Stake a £10 bet and you can get £30 to use on their up-and-coming sportsbook.

Whatever you are predicting for this weekend’s monumental FA Cup final, £30 afford you lots of opportunity to make a profit.

Bet UK default news

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

LiveScore Bet Chelsea vs Liverpool Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets for FA Cup Final

Claiming the LiveScore FA Cup final betting offer could not be simpler.

Bet £10 and you will get £20 in free bets which can be used across their platform if you don’t fancy taking a chance on this weekend’s fixture.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

William Hill Chelsea vs Liverpool Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets to Use on FA Cup Final

William Hill are one of the oldest bookmakers in the world, and often have some of the best offers around for existing customers.

However, if you are yet to sign up to their platform, they are offering an exclusive £30 free bet welcome offer that requires you to bet only £10 – here’s how to get involved.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms.

Liverpool vs Chelsea FA Cup Final Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Liverpool 23/20 888Sport logo
Draw 51/20 888Sport logo
Chelsea 23/10 888Sport logo

 

