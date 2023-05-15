The Tony Finau odds to win the PGA Championship 2023 sees the fan favorite American at +2800 odds to win his first major championship. Finau is one of the most consistent players on the PGA Tour, but can he turn that form into a PGA major win this week?
Tony Finau At The 2023 PGA Championship
The Utah golfing giant has never won a major championship before, but will head into the PGA Championship in great order having won the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Last year was also Tony Finau’s best year as a professional golfer. ‘Big Tone’ won three times in 2022, including victories at the 3m Open, Rocket Mortgage Classic and Houston Open.
Finau is currently ranked 12 in the world on the Official World Golf Rankings. If he brings his A-game to to the PGA at Oak Hill Country Club this week, you would be a brave golf fan to rule him out from winning that elusive major come Sunday.
RELATED: Tony Finau Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals
When is the PGA Championship 2023?
- ⛳️ Event: 105th PGA Championship
- 📅 Date: Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22
- 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time
- 🏆 2022 Winner: Justin Thomas (-5)
- 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
- 🏟 Venue: Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA
- 🎲 PGA Championship Odds: Rahm +800 | Scheffler +800 | McIlroy +1100
RELATED: Jason Day Odds To Win The PGA Championship 2023: Past Winner Is Back For More
PGA Championship Betting Odds
See the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.
- Jon Rahm + 800
- Scottie Scheffler + 800
- Rory McIlroy +1100
- Brooks Koepka +2000
- Xander Schauffele +2000
- Patrick Cantlay +2000
- Dustin Johnson +2000
- Justin Thomas +2200
- Jason Day + 2500
- Cameron Smith +2800
- Tony Finau +2800
- Collin Morikawa +3000
- Cameron Young +3000
- Viktor Hovland +3000
- Jordan Spieth +3000
- Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000
Note: Others on request and odds subject to change
2023 PGA Championship Odds For The Main Golfers
- Rory McIlroy: Northern Irish two-time PGA winner is third in the betting
- Jon Rahm: Big-hitting recent 2023 Masters winner one of the favorites
- Jordan Spieth: Can US star break his PGA major duck?
- Scottie Scheffler: Leading fancy for first PGA Championship win
- Justin Thomas: Two-time winner is back at his best major
- Cameron Smith: Controversial LIV golfer to ruffle some feathers
- Patrick Cantlay: Can world number 4 win his first major?
- Xander Schauffele: World number 5 looking for first major
- Collin Morikawa: 2020 PGA Championship winner returns
- Brooks Koepka: Back-to-back PGA winner in 2018 and 2019
- Dustin Johnson: Two-time Major winner looking for first PGA win
- Tony Finau: Fan favorite looking to win first major championship
- Jason Day: Former world number one won this in 2015
