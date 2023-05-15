The Tony Finau odds to win the PGA Championship 2023 sees the fan favorite American at +2800 odds to win his first major championship. Finau is one of the most consistent players on the PGA Tour, but can he turn that form into a PGA major win this week?



Tony Finau At The 2023 PGA Championship



The Utah golfing giant has never won a major championship before, but will head into the PGA Championship in great order having won the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

Last year was also Tony Finau’s best year as a professional golfer. ‘Big Tone’ won three times in 2022, including victories at the 3m Open, Rocket Mortgage Classic and Houston Open.

Finau is currently ranked 12 in the world on the Official World Golf Rankings. If he brings his A-game to to the PGA at Oak Hill Country Club this week, you would be a brave golf fan to rule him out from winning that elusive major come Sunday.

When is the PGA Championship 2023?

⛳️ Event: 105th PGA Championship

105th PGA Championship 📅 Date: Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22

Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time

Approx. 9am local time 🏆 2022 Winner: Justin Thomas (-5)

Justin Thomas (-5) 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN



Sky Sports /ESPN 🏟 Venue: Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA

Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA 🎲 PGA Championship Odds: Rahm +800 | Scheffler +800 | McIlroy +1100

PGA Championship Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Jon Rahm + 800

Scottie Scheffler + 800

Rory McIlroy +1100

Brooks Koepka +2000

Xander Schauffele +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Dustin Johnson +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Jason Day + 2500

Cameron Smith +2800

Tony Finau +2800

Collin Morikawa +3000

Cameron Young +3000

Viktor Hovland +3000

Jordan Spieth +3000

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

2023 PGA Championship Odds For The Main Golfers

