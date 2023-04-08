The Tony Finau odds to win the Masters 2023 sees the fan favorite American at +2800 odds to win his first major championship. Finau is one of the most consistent players on the PGA Tour, but can he turn that form into a Masters win this week at Augusta?
How To Bet On Tony Finau Masters Odds
The TONY FINAU odds to win the 2023 Masters are at +2800
Here’s how to claim these Tony Finau Masters odds and also get a free bet of up to $1,000.
- Join BetOnline
- Deposit up to a max of $2000
- Get 50% deposit bonus as a Masters golf free bet
- Maximum free bet $1000
Tony Finau At The 2023 Masters
Tony Finau is set to make his sixth career start at the Masters this week. The Utah golfing giant has never won a major championship before, but has won five times on the PGA Tour – three times in 2022.
Last year was Tony Finau’s best year as a professional golfer. ‘Big Tone’ won three times in 2022, including victories at the 3m Open, Rocket Mortgage Classic and Houston Open.
Finau is currently ranked 13 in the world on the Official World Golf Rankings. If he brings his A-game to Augusta this week, you would be a brave golf fan to rule him out from winning that elusive green jacket come Sunday.
Finau’s best Masters finish was a tie for fifth back in 2019
In terms of previous appearances at The Masters, Tony Finau has player relatively well. In his five starts at Augusta, the 33-year-old has finished inside the Top 10 three times. Finau has never failed to make the cut when he has played at The Masters, and will be confident of a strong week yet again at Augusta.
His best finish at The Masters came back in 2019 when he finished in a tie for fifth. Finau was in contention all week, but fell away on the back nine on Sunday as he fell victim to the famous Amen Corner. 2019 was of course the year Tiger Woods rolled back the years and triumphed to win his fifth green jacket.
This year, Finau is the ninth betting favorite with the best offshore gambling sites to win his first major. He is in strong form right now having had a few Top 10’s this year on the PGA tour already.
RELATED: Tony Finau Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals
When Is The Masters 2023?
The 2023 Masters golf, which is the first of the four majors, gets going on Thursday April 6 and runs over four days – with the final round on Sunday April 9.
- ⛳️ Event: The Masters
- 📅 Date: Thursday April 6 till Sunday April 9
- 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time
- 🏆 2022 Winner: Scottie Scheffler (-10)
- 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports / ESPN
- 🏟 Venue: Augusta National Golf Club | Augusta, Georgia, USA
- 🎲 Odds: Scheffler +750 | McIlroy +750 | Rahm +1050
RELATED: Tiger Woods Projected To Finish 25th At The 2023 Masters
2023 Masters Betting Odds
See the latest 2023 Masters odds that you can get by signing-up with the best US betting sites.
- Rory McIlroy +750
- Scottie Scheffler +750
- Jon Rahm +1050
- Jordan Spieth +1800
- Patrick Cantlay +2000
- Justin Thomas +2200
- Cameron Smith +2500
- Xander Schauffele +2800
- Tony Finau +2800
- Collin Morikawa +3000
- Jason Day +3000
- Dustin Johnson +3000
- Tiger Woods +5500
Note: Others on request and odds subject to change (correct 6th April 23)
2023 Masters Odds For The Main Golfers
- Rory McIlroy: Can the world number 2 break his Masters duck?
- Jon Rahm: Big-hitting Spaniard a popular pick
- Jordan Spieth: 2015 winner is back for more
- Scottie Scheffler: Current champ hoping to retain his Masters title
- Justin Thomas: JT looking for first green jacket
- Cameron Smith: Controversial LIV golfer to ruffle some feathers
- Tiger Woods: Five-time winner hoping to turn back the Masters clock
- Patrick Cantlay: Can world number 4 win his first major?
- Xander Schauffele: World number 7 looking for first major
- Collin Morikawa: Two-time major winner eyes first green jacket
- Brooks Koepka: LIV golfer that is looking for his debut Masters win
- Dustin Johnson: 2020 Masters champion is back for more at Augusta
- Tony Finau: Fan favorite looking to win first major championship
- Jason Day: Former world number one looking for second major win
