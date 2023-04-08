The Tony Finau odds to win the Masters 2023 sees the fan favorite American at +2800 odds to win his first major championship. Finau is one of the most consistent players on the PGA Tour, but can he turn that form into a Masters win this week at Augusta?



The TONY FINAU odds to win the 2023 Masters are at +2800

Tony Finau At The 2023 Masters

Tony Finau is set to make his sixth career start at the Masters this week. The Utah golfing giant has never won a major championship before, but has won five times on the PGA Tour – three times in 2022.

Last year was Tony Finau’s best year as a professional golfer. ‘Big Tone’ won three times in 2022, including victories at the 3m Open, Rocket Mortgage Classic and Houston Open.

Finau is currently ranked 13 in the world on the Official World Golf Rankings. If he brings his A-game to Augusta this week, you would be a brave golf fan to rule him out from winning that elusive green jacket come Sunday.

Finau’s best Masters finish was a tie for fifth back in 2019

In terms of previous appearances at The Masters, Tony Finau has player relatively well. In his five starts at Augusta, the 33-year-old has finished inside the Top 10 three times. Finau has never failed to make the cut when he has played at The Masters, and will be confident of a strong week yet again at Augusta.

His best finish at The Masters came back in 2019 when he finished in a tie for fifth. Finau was in contention all week, but fell away on the back nine on Sunday as he fell victim to the famous Amen Corner. 2019 was of course the year Tiger Woods rolled back the years and triumphed to win his fifth green jacket.

This year, Finau is the ninth betting favorite with the best offshore gambling sites to win his first major. He is in strong form right now having had a few Top 10’s this year on the PGA tour already.

When Is The Masters 2023?



The 2023 Masters golf, which is the first of the four majors, gets going on Thursday April 6 and runs over four days – with the final round on Sunday April 9.

⛳️ Event: The Masters

The Masters 📅 Date: Thursday April 6 till Sunday April 9

Thursday April 6 till Sunday April 9 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time

Approx. 9am local time 🏆 2022 Winner: Scottie Scheffler (-10)

Scottie Scheffler (-10) 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports / ESPN



Sky Sports / ESPN 🏟 Venue: Augusta National Golf Club | Augusta, Georgia, USA

Augusta National Golf Club | Augusta, Georgia, USA 🎲 Odds: Scheffler +750 | McIlroy +750 | Rahm +1050

2023 Masters Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Masters odds that you can get by signing-up with the best US betting sites.

Rory McIlroy +750

Scottie Scheffler +750

Jon Rahm +1050

Jordan Spieth +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Cameron Smith +2500

Xander Schauffele +2800

Tony Finau +2800

Collin Morikawa +3000

Jason Day +3000

Dustin Johnson +3000

Tiger Woods +5500

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change (correct 6th April 23)

2023 Masters Odds For The Main Golfers

