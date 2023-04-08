Golf

Tony Finau Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Fan Favorite ‘Big Tone’ Fancied For First Major Triumph

Author image
Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
5 min read
Twitter Linkedin
tony finau golf
tony finau golf

The Tony Finau odds to win the Masters 2023 sees the fan favorite American at +2800 odds to win his first major championship. Finau is one of the most consistent players on the PGA Tour, but can he turn that form into a Masters win this week at Augusta?

Best Places To Bet On Tony Finau

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

How To Bet On Tony Finau Masters Odds

The TONY FINAU odds to win the 2023 Masters are at +2800

Here’s how to claim these Tony Finau Masters odds and also get a free bet of up to $1,000.

  • Join BetOnline
  • Deposit up to a max of $2000
  • Get 50% deposit bonus as a Masters golf free bet
  • Maximum free bet $1000
Click to bet on Tony Finau at +2800

Tony Finau At The 2023 Masters

Tony Finau is set to make his sixth career start at the Masters this week. The Utah golfing giant has never won a major championship before, but has won five times on the PGA Tour – three times in 2022.

Last year was Tony Finau’s best year as a professional golfer. ‘Big Tone’ won three times in 2022, including victories at the 3m Open, Rocket Mortgage Classic and Houston Open.

Finau is currently ranked 13 in the world on the Official World Golf Rankings. If he brings his A-game to Augusta this week, you would be a brave golf fan to rule him out from winning that elusive green jacket come Sunday.

Finau’s best Masters finish was a tie for fifth back in 2019

In terms of previous appearances at The Masters, Tony Finau has player relatively well. In his five starts at Augusta, the 33-year-old has finished inside the Top 10 three times. Finau has never failed to make the cut when he has played at The Masters, and will be confident of a strong week yet again at Augusta.

His best finish at The Masters came back in 2019 when he finished in a tie for fifth. Finau was in contention all week, but fell away on the back nine on Sunday as he fell victim to the famous Amen Corner. 2019 was of course the year Tiger Woods rolled back the years and triumphed to win his fifth green jacket.

This year, Finau is the ninth betting favorite with the best offshore gambling sites to win his first major. He is in strong form right now having had a few Top 10’s this year on the PGA tour already.

RELATED: Tony Finau Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals

When Is The Masters 2023?

The 2023 Masters golf, which is the first of the four majors, gets going on Thursday April 6 and runs over four days – with the final round on Sunday April 9.

  • ⛳️  Event: The Masters
  • 📅  Date: Thursday April 6 till Sunday April 9
  • 🕛  Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time
  • 🏆  2022 Winner: Scottie Scheffler (-10)
  • 📺  TV Channel: Sky Sports / ESPN
  • 🏟  Venue: Augusta National Golf Club | Augusta, Georgia, USA
  • 🎲  Odds: Scheffler +750 | McIlroy +750 | Rahm +1050

RELATED: Tiger Woods Projected To Finish 25th At The 2023 Masters

2023 Masters Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Masters odds that you can get by signing-up with the best US betting sites.

  • Rory McIlroy +750
  • Scottie Scheffler +750
  • Jon Rahm +1050
  • Jordan Spieth +1800
  • Patrick Cantlay +2000
  • Justin Thomas +2200
  • Cameron Smith +2500
  • Xander Schauffele +2800
  • Tony Finau +2800
  • Collin Morikawa +3000
  • Jason Day +3000
  • Dustin Johnson +3000
  • Tiger Woods +5500

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change (correct 6th April 23)

2023 Masters Odds For The Main Golfers

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Twitter Linkedin
Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
Scottie Scheffler Golf
Golf

LATEST Scottie Scheffler Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Can The Champ Retain His Augusta Crown?

Author image Andy Newton  •  2min
Cameron Smith Golf
Golf
Cameron Smith Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Can LIV Golfer Ruffle Some Feathers At Augusta?
Author image Andy Newton  •  50s

The Cameron Smith odds to win the Masters 2023 sees last year’s third as a popular pick with the controversial Aussie LIV golfer looking to ruffle a few feathers at…

MAS0414TIGERWINS485 1
Golf
Tiger Woods Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Five-Time Augusta Winner Looking To Turn Back The Clock
Author image Andy Newton  •  25s

The Tiger Woods odds to win the Masters 2023 sees the five-time winner at a much bigger price than we are used to seeing him at. But Tiger defied the…

Justin Thomas Golf
Golf
Justin Thomas Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Can Two-Time Major Winner Land His First Green Jacket?
Author image Andy Newton  •  1 min
Jon Rahm Golf
Golf
Jon Rahm Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Can Rahm Become Fourth Spaniard To Win A Green Jacket?
Author image Andy Newton  •  2min
rsz ftcfwldakaakwqd
Golf
The Masters Will Make $1 Million Per Hour In Merchandise Sales
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 6 2023
paige spiranac 3
Golf
Paige Spiranac Seeks Masters Sandwich Opinions in Low Cut Green Dress Then Wows at Party in Skimpy Leather Halterneck Dress
Author image David Evans  •  Apr 6 2023
Arrow to top