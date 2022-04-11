Tony Calvin Newmarket Tips | Craven Meeting Best Bets For Day One

Betfair’s Tony Calvin had it off at Aintree on Saturday with PARTY BUSINESS (1st 11/2) and also finding the Grand National winner – NOBLE YEATS (1st 50/1) – with his only two bets in the day!

That’s a stonking 330/1 double! So, let’s see what Tony Calvin is going for on the opening day of the Newmarket Craven Meeting.

Tony Calvin Newmarket Tips – Tuesday 12th April 2022

1.50 Newmarket: Two picks in the first of the ITV Newmarket races, but both at nice prices.

OSTILIO @ 17/1 with BetUK – Course winner that has a ncie draw in 2 – 4 of the last 5 winners of this race have come from stalls 5 or lower. Will also be fitter than most after three runs on the AW since February and returns to the turf on a 4lb lower rating than last time. Silvestre De Sousa, who many are tipping to go close in the jockeys’ race this season, rides.

FULL AUTHORITY @ 11/1 with BetUK – Another that will be fitter than most after a recent run at Wolverhampton (4th). That came off a 235-day break so can also be expected to have improved for that. Draw 6 looks okay too and the Jane Chapple-Hyam camp often do well at this early season fixture.

Newmarket Craven Meeting Day One Trends To Help You Find The Winner

We’ve got the key trends for the live ITV races from Newmarket’s Craven Meeting on Tuesday – use these Newmarket trends to find the best profiles of past winners at the meeting and help narrow down the fields.

2022 Newmarket Craven Meeting Times and Race Names

Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Wednesday 13th April 2022

1:15 – bet365 British EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (2yo) 5f RTV

1:50 – Weatherbys Bloodstock Pro Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 6f ITV4

2:25 – bet365 European Free Handicap (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 7f ITV4

3:00 – bet365 Earl Of Sefton Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m1f ITV4

3:35 – Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes (Group 3) (Fillies) Cl1 (3yo) 7f ITV4

4:10 – bet365 European Breeders’ Fund Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m RTV

4:45 – bet365 Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-95) 1m2f RTV

Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Wednesday 13th April 2022

1:15 – Rossdales Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 7f RTV

1:50 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 6f ITV4

2:25 – bet365 Wood Ditton Maiden Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (3yo) 1m ITV4

3:00 – Connaught Access Flooring Abernant Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 6f ITV4

3:35 – bet365 Craven Stakes (Group 3) (Colts & Geldings) Cl1 (3yo) 1m ITV4

4:10 – bet365 British EBF “Confined” Novice Stakes (For Horses Which Have Run No More Than Once) (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m2f RTV

4:45 – Best Odds Guaranteed At bet365 Handicap Cl4 (3yo 0-85) 1m RTV

Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Thursday 14th April 2022

1:15 – Alex Scott Maiden Stakes Cl4 (3yo) 7f RTV

1:50 – bet365 British EBF Novice Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (2yo) 5f RTV

2:25 – bet365 British EBF Conditions Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (3yo) 7f RTV

3:00 – Pat Smullen Memorial Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 1m RTV

3:35 – bet365 Feilden Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 1m1f RTV

4:10 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 7f RTV

4:45 – Price Promise At bet365 Handicap Cl3 (4yo+ 0-95) 5f RTV

