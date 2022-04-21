Tony Calvin Sandown Tips | Horse Racing Best Bets On Friday 22nd April

Still reeling in his superb Grand National winner – NOBLE YEATS (1st 50/1) earlier this month, Betfair’s Tony Calvin is back for more this Friday at Sandown with his best bets on the bet365 Classic Trials Day.



Tony Calvin Sandown Tips – Friday 22nd April 2022

1.50 Sandown: RING OF BEARA @ 6/1 with BetUK – This Richard Hughes runner was last seen running in a Group Three at HQ, when 5th of 6. Prior to that had won a nice maiden at Ffos Las in good style so back into a handicap here today and stepping up to a mile will give this 3 year-old a much better chance.

3.00 Sandown: LIGHTS ON @ 11.5/1 with BetUK – Alcohol Free will be popular here but little value. Therefore, the one to have an interest in looks to be the Sir Michael Stoute runner – Lights On. This 5 year-old mare was an easy Listed winner at Pontefract last July and has run fair races in Group Threes since. The drop back to a mile will suit and won around this time last season – first time out too – so the 6 1/2 month break isn’t a worry.

Sandown Friday Tips, Trends and Best Bookmaker Offers

You can also see Andy Newton’s Sandown horse racing tips for Friday and the key Sandown trends for the main ITV4 races, while here at SportsLens we’ve also put together the best bookmaker offers and free bets for you to use at the racing from Sandown this Friday.

2022 Sandown bet365 Classic Trial Day Times and Race Names

Friday 22nd April 2022

1:20 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 5f ITV4

1:50 – bet365 Esher Cup Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 1m ITV4

2:25 – bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m2f ITV4

3.00 – bet365 Mile (Group 2) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m ITV4

3:35 – bet365 Classic Trial (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo) 1m2f ITV4

4:10 – Nordoff Robbins Charlie Watts Memorial Fillies’ Novice Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m2f RTV

4:40 – Bet Boost At bet365 Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-90) 1m2f RTV

