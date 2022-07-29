We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Tony Calvin’s racing tips come from the final day at Glorious Goodwood this Saturday in the LIVE ITV races on the day. See Tony Calvin’s best horse racing tips this weekend below and claim a free £20 bet with BetUK to use on the races.

Tony Calvin Horse Racing Tips – Saturday 31st July 2022

Tony Calvin (Betfair) Horse Racing Best Bets

Got hampered last time out at Newmarket when trying this trip for the first time. Worth another crack over it in the first-time hood and with a useful 5lb claimer on.

Urban Artist 14:45 Goodwood @ 5/1 with BetUK

Course winner that likes the track and has run well in two races this season at York and Ascot, including second in the Bronte Cup Fillies’ Stakes at York two runs back. The return to this 1m6f trip will be a plus.

Won on first run back this season at Newcastle and has not run badly since despite not winning. A close second again last time out over this 6f trip in a Group 3, so this ease into a handicap will help and gets in with a nice racing weight of 8-12.

Koy Koy 15:55 Goodwood @ 13/2 with BetUK

Short head winner at Newmarket last time out. Has only had six career runs so will have more to come and top jockey in Ryan Moore booked to ride.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Bet Tony Calvin’s Horse Racing Tips

Click the slip below to back Tony Calvin’s best bets at 8,000/1 in an acca with BetUK

Glorious Goodwood – Saturday 30th July 2022