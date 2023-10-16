Boxing News

Tommy Fury’s Next Opponent Betting Odds: KSI Rematch Odds on Favourite

David Evans
  • Over 50% Chance That Tommy Fury’s Next Fight is a Rematch with KSI
  • Logan Paul Stands at 5/2 to be Tommy Fury’s Next Opponent
  • Conor McGregor 7/1 to be Tommy Fury’s Next Bout

Tommy Fury Next Opponent Odds

  • KSI 10/11
  • Logan Paul 5/2
  • Jake Paul 4/1
  • Conor McGregor 7/1
  • Mike Perry 16/1

The talk of the town in the boxing community circles around Tommy Fury’s next opponent, with a rematch against KSI being the prominent point of discussion. After a controversial win for Fury on Saturday night, who else is in the picture to face the former Love Island contestant next?

Rematch With KSI Odds On to be Tommy Fury’s Next Boxing Match

The fight between Tommy Fury and KSI ended with Fury winning by a split decision (later amended to an unanimous decision) on Saturday.  KSI termed that result as a ‘robbery’. While many pundits had KSI ahead on the cards, it was certainly a close fight that many fans would like to see again.

Now, the odds suggesting a rematch at 10/11 seem to be indicating that a rematch between the two fighters is on the cards. The controversy surrounding their first fight has only added fuel to the fire, making a rematch a tantalizing prospect for fans who are eager to see a conclusive bout between the two​.

29% Chance Tommy Fury Will Face Logan Paul Next

Logan Paul, with odds standing at 5/2, is another name that’s come up frequently in discussions around Fury’s next opponent. The back-and-forth between them, sparked by Fury’s accusation of Paul ‘juicing’, has created a buzz around a potential match.

The public exchanges between them hint at a brewing rivalry, and a match could provide the stage to settle their differences. It would also give Paul an opportunity to restore some pride to the family name, after Fury beat his brother Jake in the recent past.

Interestingly, Jake himself is just a 4/1 shot to be Fury’s next opponent.

Tommy Fury vs. Conor McGregor 7/1 to Happen Next

At 7/1, the odds are a little longer for a showdown between Tommy Fury and Conor McGregor, despite Fury’s public call-out of the former UFC champion.

A bout with McGregor, known for his magnetic personality and striking skills, would certainly be quite a draw. The idea of these two stepping into the ring together excites fans, although the odds indicate that it’s a less likely scenario compared to the other possibilities.

SportsLens Commentary

“The odds revolving around Tommy Fury’s next opponent offer a captivating insight into the potential matchups,” says Nick Raffoul, Head of News at SportsLens. “A rematch with KSI stands as a highly probable next step, especially given the controversy of their previous encounter.

“Meanwhile, the prospects of facing Logan Paul or even Conor McGregor add a layer of excitement and rivalry that could propel Tommy Fury’s boxing journey into high gear. Each potential matchup holds its unique appeal, and whatever Tommy Fury does next, it’s sure to capture the attention of boxing fans.”

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined SportsLens in 2021. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting platforms.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
David Evans

Arrow to top