Tom Segal Tip for Gold Cup – Cheltenham Day 4 Tips

Check out the Tom Segal Gold Cup tip as Pricewise puts forward his fancy for the Cheltenham Festival feature race. Read on and discover the horse that Racing Post tipster Segal puts up for the blue riband of steeplechases this year.
Tom Segal Gold Cup Tip from Pricewise
- 3:30 – Royale Pagaille in the Cheltenham Gold Cup at 23/2 with BetUK
Tom Segal Gold Cup Tip – Royale Pagaille
“Wednesday’s rain helped Royale Pagaille‘s chance no end,” Segal said in his Pricewise column for Gold Cup day. “His jumping has been immaculate the last twice. He did really well to win the Peter Marsh under a big weight, given that he was considered nowhere near ready after injuring himself in the Betfair Chase.
“Last time at Newbury in the Denman Chase, he ran on ground that was fast on a track that didn’t play to his strengths, but he stuck to his task all the way up the home straight. That should put him spot on for today.
“Official ratings have Royale Pagaille only 2lb behind Galvin. If he runs a career best, then he should be really competitive. In addition the Venetia Williams team continue in stupendous form, with L’Homme Presse, Funambule Sivola and Frero Banbou all excelling over fences on Wednesday.”
The Tom Segal Gold Cup tip is Royale Pagaille, a 23/2 chance with BetUK to land the Cheltenham Festival centrepiece race. At that price, punters can back him each way and still make a slight profit if he places.
Tom Segal Cheltenham Gold Tip on Betslip
