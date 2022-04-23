Tom Segal Pricewise Tips | Sandown Best Bets For Saturday

More decent ITV horse racing this Saturday at Sandown for the bet365 Jumps Finale Day. We’ve plenty to look forward to, including the bet365 Gold Cup Chase and the bet365 Celebration Chase.



So, here’s what leading horse racing tipster – Tom Segal (Pricewise), from the Racing Post, – is showcasing as his best horse racing bets at Sandown- Saturday 23rd April 2022.

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

Tom Segal (Pricewise) Tips – Saturday 23rd April 2022



Tom Segal Pricewise Sandown Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Sandown: Doctor Parnassus @ 6/1 with Bet UK

Segal is siding with Doctor Parnassus for the Skelton’s to win this bet365 Novices’ Championship Final Handicap Hurdle.

He wasn’t far away in the Triumph at Cheltenham in March when seventh, but it was a good run for him. This quicker ground will suit him better and eh will be assured of a good ride from Harry Skelton who is running at a 14% strike rate in the past two weeks, with brother Dan Skelton has a 19% strike rate on the horses he is training.

3.32 Sandown: Streets Of Doyen @ 10/1 with Bet UK & Hewick @ 12/1 with Bet UK

Streets Of Doyen returns to handicap level here for trainer John McConnell, which is more suitable for this 8-year-old. Brian Hayes takes the reigns today looking to get back to winning ways for Caroline Ahearn. The trip is an unknown for him but Pricewise expects a big race from Streets Of Doyen today.

Hewick is a 7-year-old who should be suited by this trip and ground for this the bet36 Gold Cup Handicap Chase. He will have to overcome a tough mark but his form is decent with two wins in his last four starts with the latest being at Sedgefield. Segal expects a good run and perhaps some each-way claims here for Hewick.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Back Tom Segal’s (Pricewise) Tips With a Bet UK £30 FREE BET: Join Bet UK today – Bet £10 and Get a £30 FREE BET – you can then back Tom Segal’s Pricewise horse racing tips with your free bet

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With ‘Must-See’ Free Bets and Offers

See below our select list of newer, but totally trusted bookmakers, that will have prices ahead of the Sandown races this Saturday and all have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage full advantage of.

2022 Sandown bet365 Jumps Finale Times and Race Names

Saturday 23rd April 2022

1:50 – bet365 Novices’ Championship Final Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) Cl2 (4yo+) 2m ITV

2:25 – bet365 Oaksey Chase (Grade 2) (For The Menorah Challenge Trophy) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 2m6½f ITV

3:00 – bet365 Celebration Chase (Grade 1) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 1m7½f ITV

3:32 – bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase (Grade 3) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 3m5f ITV

4:07 – bet365 Select Hurdle (Grade 2) (GBB Race) Cl1 (4yo+) 2m5½f RTV

4:40 – bet365 Josh Gifford Novices’ Handicap Chase (GBB Race) Cl2 (5yo+) 2m4f RTV

5:15 – bet365 Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) Cl2 (4yo+ 0-145) 2m4f RTV

More Sandown bet365 Jumps Finale Day Free Bets