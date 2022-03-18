Tom Segal Tips for Cheltenham – Best Cheltenham Tips & Pricewise Picks for Friday Card

It’s the final set of Tom Segal Cheltenham tips with four Festival fancies from Pricewise for Gold Cup day. Combine his four selections on Friday into a 16500/1 accumulator today.
Best Cheltenham Offers
Tom Segal Cheltenham Tips for Friday
- 2:10 – Suprise Package each way in the County Hurdle at 10/1 with BetUK
- 3:30 – Royale Pagaille each way in the Cheltenham Gold Cup at 23/2 with BetUK
- 4:10 – Dubai Quest each way in the Festival Open Hunters Chase at 9/1 with BetUK
- 5:30 – Banbridge each way in the Martin Pipe at 11/1 with BetUK
Tom Segal Tips for Cheltenham – County Hurdle, Suprise Package
Imperial Cup winner Suprise Package is worth backing again in the County Hurdle (2:10), according to Segal. He bolted up at Sandown and Pricewise expects another bold show under a penalty. The first of Tom Segal Cheltenham tips on Gold Cup day is 10/1 with BetUK to follow-up on Saturday’s success.
Tom Segal Cheltenham Tips – Cheltenham Gold Cup, Royale Pagaille
Rain hitting Cheltenham during the week has enhanced the chances of Royale Pagaille, according to Segal. The Pricewise tipster feels this latest representative of Venetia Williams’ in-form team can go better in the Gold Cup (3:30) than 12 months ago. That is why BetUK go 23/2 about Royale Pagaille landing this. Tom Segal tips for Cheltenham also advised Protektorat ante post for the feature race.
Tom Segal Tips for Cheltenham – Festival Open Hunters Chase, Dubai Quest
Prolific winner Dubai Quest is the Pricewise pick in the Festival Open Hunters Chase (4:10). His defeat of past National Hunt Chase winner Le Breuil at Wetherby last time out attracts Segal. Dubai Quest also has Gina Andrews, one of the best British amateur jockeys, on board. He is 9/1 with BetUK to win on the big stage and another of the Tom Segal Cheltenham tips this Friday.
Tom Segal Cheltenham Tips – Martin Pipe, Banbridge
Segal feels Banbridge could be well-handicapped for the concluding Festival race, the Martin Pipe (5:30). This 2m 4f conditional jockeys’ race should suit the Joseph O’Brien runner. The last of Tom Segal tips for Cheltenham is an 11/1 shot with BetUK for victory. Pricewise also likes He’s A Hardy Bloke here too.
All Tom Segal Tips for Cheltenham on Day 4 of the Festival
