Tom Segal Tips for Cheltenham – Best Cheltenham Tips for St Patrick’s Thursday

There was a winner for Tom Segal Cheltenham tips yesterday, and he’s back with more fancies for St Patrick’s Thursday. Put his Pricewise five best bets together and the acca pays a whopping 65519/1.

Tom Segal Cheltenham Tips for Thursday

2:10 – Ballyandy in the Pertemps Final at 11/1 with Virgin Bet

in the Pertemps Final at 11/1 with 2:50 – Conflated in the Ryanair Chase at 6/1 with Virgin Bet

in the Ryanair Chase at 6/1 with 3:30 – Royal Kahala in the Stayers Hurdle at 11/2 with Virgin Bet

in the Stayers Hurdle at 11/2 with 4:50 – Party Central in the Mares Novices Hurdle at 7/1 with Virgin Bet

in the Mares Novices Hurdle at 7/1 with 5:30 – Glenloe in the Kim Muir Challenge Cup at 14/1 with Virgin Bet

Bet £10 Get £20 In Cheltenham Free Bets Visit Virgin Bet Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Tom Segal Cheltenham Tips – Pertemps Final, Ballyandy

First up for Pricewise is Ballyandy in the Pertemps Final (2:10). This staying handicap hurdle over 3m is always mega competitive but Finn Lambert taking 10lb off with his claim makes a big difference. The first of Tom Segal tips for Cheltenham is an 11/1 chance with Virgin Bet, who pay extra places on this Grade 3 with a huge field.

Tom Segal Tips for Cheltenham – Ryanair Chase, Conflated

Pricewise was always going to take on red-hot Ryanair Chase (2:50) Allaho was something. The suggestion is Irish Gold Cup winner Conflated, who has made miraculous progress. Showing stamina that day at Leopardstown, he won’t mind how hard the jolly foes. Conflated is a 6/1 shot with Virgin Bet to follow-up down in distance.

Tom Segal Cheltenham Tips – Stayers Hurdle, Royal Kahala

With wide open Stayers Hurdle odds available, Pricewise puts up Royal Kahala to back up her defeat of Klassical Dream in the Galmoy at Gowran. Still unexposed over the trip of the St Patrick’s Thursday feature (3:30), this mare has more to offer in a stamina sapping renewal in really soft conditions. Royal Kahala is the third of Tom Segal tips for Cheltenham on day 3 with Virgin Bet going 11/2 about her chances.

Tom Segal Tips for Cheltenham – Mares Novices Hurdle, Party Central

In the Grade 2 novice hurdle for mares (4:50), the Pricewise selection is Party Central. She was the proverbial graded horse in a handicap at the Dublin Racing Festival last time out. Raised 20lb for that success by the British assessor, Gordon Elliott steps her up in class here. Party Central is the penultimate of Tom Segal Cheltenham tips on St Patrick’s Thursday at 7/1 with Virgin Bet.

Tom Segal Cheltenham Tips – Kim Muir Challenge Cup, Glenloe

Finally, Glenloe is potentially well-handicapped on his back form for the Kim Muir Challenge Cup (5:30), a 3m 2f handicap chase for amateur jockeys. Pricewise highlights his unlucky second in the Pertemps Final here some four years ago. The last of Tom Segal tips for Cheltenham is 14/1 with Virgin Bet, who again pay extra places.

All Tom Segal Tips for Cheltenham on Day 3 of Festival

