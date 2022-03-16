Tom Segal Cheltenham Tips – Five Festival Fancies for Ladies Day from Pricewise

Tom Segal Cheltenham tips are all about being Pricewise. That is his betting angle and it can pay off at a major meeting like the Festival. These are his five fancies for Ladies Day.

Tom Segal Cheltenham Tips for Wednesday

1:30 – Journey With Me in the Ballymore Novices Hurdle @ 9/2 with LiveScore Bet

in the Ballymore Novices Hurdle @ 9/2 with 2:10 – L’Homme Presse in the Brown Advisory Novices Chase @ 100/30 with LiveScore Bet

in the Brown Advisory Novices Chase @ 100/30 with 2:50 – Fastorslow each way in the Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle @ 16/1 with LiveScore Bet

each way in the Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle @ 16/1 with 3:30 – Nube Negra each way in the Queen Mother Champion Chase @ 16/1 with LiveScore Bet

each way in the Queen Mother Champion Chase @ 16/1 with 4:50 – Editeur Du Gite each way in the Grand Annual Chase @ 15/2 with LiveScore Bet

Tom Segal Cheltenham Tips – Ballymore Novices Hurdle, Journey With Me

One Segal advised ante post, Journey With Me could be a value alternative to odds-on Cheltenham betting favourite Sir Gerhard in the opening 2m 5f Ballymore Novices Hurdle (1:30). Connections have brought him along steadily.

Unbeaten in four career starts and unexposed, this Robcour runner from the Henry De Bromhead yard beat ante post Albert Bartlett favourite Minella Crooner before his setback. Journey With Me is a 9/2 chance with LiveScore Bet to continue his streak. He’s the first of Tom Segal Cheltenham tips today.

Brown Advisory Novices Chase – L’Homme Presse

Next up, Segal believes L’Homme Presse has the fewest doubts hanging over him for the 3m Brown Advisory Novices Chase (2:10). A progressive type from the Venetia Williams yard that has had such a fine season, he steps up to this trip for the first time.

That’s no problem for Pricewise with L’Homme Presse now among Tom Segal Cheltenham tips for Ladies Day. He has abandoned his original pick, Fury Road, in favour of the Scilly Isles winner. L’Homme Presse is 100/30 with LiveScore Bet for a second Grade 1 success.

Tom Segal Coral Cup Tip – Fastorslow (EW)

After tipping Drop The Anchor ante post, who is now favourite, Pricewise highlights Fastorslow for the 2m 5f Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle (2:50) as the each way value. Shrewd trainer Martin Brassil knows how to plunder a big pot like this after all.

Fastorslow is among Tom Segal betting tips for today because of his run behind Imperial Cup scorer Surprise Package. That means he could be a bit of value in the race. Fastorslow is a 16/1 shot with LiveScore Bet, who pay extra places on the Coral Cup.

Top Segal Cheltenham Tips – Queen Mother Champion Chase, Nube Negra (EW)

Another ante post Pricewise selection, Segal sees the value in Nube Negra each way in the feature Queen Mother Champion Chase (3:30). Many pundits simply say bet on Shishkin here but not Tom Segal Cheltenham tips today.

Second in the race last season, Nube Negra then went one better over course and distance in the Shloer Chase for trainer-jockey brothers Dan and Harry Skelton. This Spanish-bred horse with a show jumping background is also 16/1 with LiveScore Bet for the spoils.

Grand Annual Chase – Editeur Du Gite (EW)

After already advising Amarillo Sky in the 2m Grade 3 Grand Annual Chase (4:50), Segal has another selection in Editeur Du Gite. He had the Arkle as a Festival option but again runs in handicap company at a track which clearly suits him.

Gary Moore’s horse won the Red Rum at Aintree last spring and has clearly built on that with two wins here before Christmas. Editeur Du Gite completes the Top Segal Cheltenham tips for day 2 of the Festival as a 15/2 chance with LiveScore Bet and solid each way value.

