Tom Brady Unretiring: What Are the Odds of the QB Returning to the NFL?

David Evans
With news that Tom Brady was retiring (again) on Wednesday, oddsmakers at BetOnline got to work on the likelihood of Brady unretiring again. Brady, who retired last season, before announcing he was returning to the NFL, has this time stated his retirement is permanent, but do we believe the former New England Patriot and Tampa Bay Buccaneer?

What Odds Brady Comes Back Again?

BetOnline is offering odds on the likelihood of Tom Brady unretiring from retirement and returning to the NFL.  On Wednesday, Brady, the legendary quarterback, announced his retirement after a career filled with numerous accolades including seven Super Bowl victories, five Super Bowl MVP awards, three NFL MVPs, and countless NFL records. However, this isn’t the first time Brady has retired; he retired last year to spend time with his family but later unretired. This time, Brady tweeted that he’s retiring “for good.”

A job at FOX awaits Brady as he will take over co-commentary duties from current lead co-commentator Greg Olsen. His contract is believed to be worth in the region of $375 over ten years. If he is to come back to the NFL, it won’t be because he needs the money.

But will Brady actually stay retired? BetOnline has odds of -2000 that he’ll remain retired and +900 that he’ll unretire. The odds suggest that the oddsmakers believe that Brady will stay retired, but with his competitiveness and drive to win, it’s not impossible that he could unretire and play for another team.

Where Could He Go If He Returns?

If you think Brady will unretire, BetOnline offers odds of +3300 for him to be the New York Jets’ starting quarterback in Week 1 of the 2023/24 season.

You can also back him at +2800 to be the Las Vegas Raiders’ starting quarterback in Week 1 of 2023. Meanwhile, +2200 is available for him to be the San Francisco 49ers’ starting quarterback in Week 1 of 2023.

Regardless of what happens, Brady’s career will always be remembered as one of the greatest in NFL history.

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
