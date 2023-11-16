UFC

Tom Aspinall Next Opponent Betting Odds: Cyril Gane Big Favorite to be Next Fight for Aspinall

David Evans
Tom Aspinall - UFC 295 Undercard
  • Cyril Gane Favorite to be Tom Aspinall’s Next Opponent
  • Rematch With Curtis Blaydes +250 to be Aspinall’s Next Fight
  • Jon Jones Has a 25% Chance to be Next Bout for Aspinall

Tom Aspinall Next Opponent Odds

  • Cyril Gane +110
  • Curtis Blaydes +250
  • Jon Jones +300
  • Jailton Almeida +600
  • Stipe Miocic +1000
  • Alexander Volkov +2000
  • Sergei Pavlovich +5000

After securing the interim heavyweight championship against Sergei Pavlovich on Saturday, Tom Aspinall is at the forefront of the UFC’s heavyweight division. With a range of potential contenders, the odds favor a bout with Cyril Gane, while rematches with Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov also loom. Here’s a look at the possible paths ahead for Aspinall.

Cyril Gane +110 Favorite to be Aspinall’s Next UFC Opponent

Topping the odds at +110, Cyril Gane, the UFC’s second-ranked heavyweight fighter, stands out as the probable next opponent for Aspinall.

Gane’s recent victory over Sergei Spivac has positioned him as a formidable contender.

The stage is set for a high-profile clash with the winner almost guaranteeing themselves a shot at the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

Curtis Blaydes Rematch a Potential Next Bout for Aspinall

The prospect of a rematch with Curtis Blaydes, where their last encounter ended due to Aspinall’s injury, presents a tale of unfinished business.

With odds of +250, this fight offers Aspinall a chance to settle the score and solidify his standing in the heavyweight ranks.

On the subject of rematches, Aspinall’s previous convincing wins over Alexander Volkov and Sergei Pavlovich mean they are longshots at +2000 and +5000 respectively to get another crack at Aspinall next up.

A Dream Fight for Aspinall Against Champion Jon Jones Set at Odds of +300

Despite Dana White stating that Jon Jones is still slated to fight Stipe Miocic next, Aspinall’s callout of Jones and odds of +300 suggest that a dream fight against the heavyweight champion isn’t beyond the realm of possibility.

This matchup would be a major step up for Aspinall and a tantalizing prospect for MMA fans.

When Jon Jones sets his bout in his return from injury, could it be Aspinall’s name that is next to his on the main event of the card?

SportsLens Commentary

Nick Raffoul, Head of News at SportsLens, says, “The betting odds show there’s an exciting road ahead for Tom Aspinall. While a fight against Gane seems most probable, the prospects of rematches with Blaydes and Volkov, and even a potential dream match with Jon Jones, make the heavyweight division one of the most intriguing and unpredictable landscapes in MMA right now.”

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined SportsLens in 2021. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting platforms.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
