Today’s Lucky 15 Tips: Four Horse Racing Tips on Thursday 19th May

See today’s Lucky 15 tips as Andy Newton gives you four horse racing best bets at today’s UK cards from Ayr, Yarmouth, Warwick, who race in the afternoon, and Southwell and Kempton, who race in the evening.



Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Thursday 19th May 2022

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. Offer Terms Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

VALSAD @ SP with Fitzdares – 1.55 Lingfield



Seems to be going the right way after a close second last time at Salisbury. That was only his third career run so will have more improvement to come. Connections have booked Benoit De La Sayette too claim a handy 7lbs this time too.

EL BELLO @ SP with Fitzdares – 2.20 Wolverhampton



On a three-timer after wins at here and at Newcastle last time out. The last of those wins was smooth 3 1/2 length success over this 7f trip and despite being up 8lbs is looks an improving horse for the Marco Botti yard.

REACH FOR THE MOON @ SP with Fitzdares – 7.15 Sandown



Royal runner here that looks the one to beat. Yet to finish out of the top five from his opening five runs (2 wins) and was last seen running a close second in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster last Sept. Step up to a mile will suit and is a past course winner here so the track is fine too. Frankie rides.

FRANCESCO CLEMENTE @ SP with Fitzdares – 7.45 Sandown



Got off the mark at the first time of asking at Newmarket last month – winning by 2 1/2 lengths. Frankie rode that day and continues in the saddle here, while the step up to 1m2f (from 1m) can bring out more improvement too. Holds entries in the G2 King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Arc later in the season.



