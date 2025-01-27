RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner could be on the move again, as he is in talks to sign for MLS side New York Red Bulls on loan after underwhelming Tottenham Hotspur loan spell.

Timo Werner Set For New York Red Bulls Switch

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner could be on the move once again.

The German forward is under contract with Leipzig until June 2026, and it looks like the 28-year-old could be set for a move to either sister club New York Red Bulls, according to Footmercato.

Werner hasn’t exactly been firing on all cylinders of late, and has bene massively struggling for form over this past year to 18 months.

Despite being under contract with RB Leipzig, Timo Werner has actually been playing his football in the Premier League since January 2024.

Werner joined Tottenham Hotspur on a six-month loan deal last January, which was then extended by another year. This means Werner’s loan spell at Spurs isn’t up until the summer.

During his time in north London in England, the German has manged to score just once in 26 appearances this season for Ange Postecoglou’s side. Werner continues to struggle for form, but a move to the MLS could be the perfect one for his career at this time.

The best online US sportsbooks seem to think Werner’s time at Spurs is coming to an end, indicated by their odds on the German striker to move away from the Premier League this January.

Werner’s Loan Spell At Spurs Could Be Cut Short

The only issue with Timo Werner’s proposed move to New York Red Bulls in the MLS is of course the fact that he is still under contract with Tottenham Hotspur and has another six months left on his loan spell.

Not to mention the fact that Spurs are severely struggling the Premier League right now. Ange Postecoglou’s side are also amid an injury crisis, with the Spurs manager declaring that he doesn’t want any of his current squad members leaving this month, including Werner.

Spurs lost their last game at home to Leicester City, despite being overriding favorites with the best offshore betting sites. Werner wasn’t involved at all at the weekend, with speculation mounting that his rumored move to New York could be gathering momentum.

That being said, it remains to be seen if the RB Leipzig, Tottenham and NY Red Bulls can find common ground and strike a deal for Werner’s proposed move to the MLS. If a deal can be struck, then Werner’s loan spell in England could be cut short in favor of a move to America.

Be sure to check out the various soccer betting offers and free bet deals across the SportsLens site ahead of the next round of MLS fixtures.