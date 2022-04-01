Tiger Woods is gearing up for his 24th crack at The Masters, some 13 and a half months on from suffering severe injuries in a life-threatening car crash in Los Angeles.

If as expected Woods can indeed contest at The Masters, it will represent another incredible comeback from the 46-year-old, who is a long shot at 40/1 with Virgin Bet to triumph at Augusta National for what would be the sixth time to equal Jack Nicklaus’ record.

Tiger Woods The Masters Odds: Legend 40/1 for Augusta Triumph

Woods hasn’t played in an official PGA Tour event in some 500 days, since he last played in the final round of the 2020 Masters, which was held in November that year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He finished in a tie for 38th that year after shooting 4-over 76 in the final round. But considering he had managed an astonishing victory the previous year after coming from three shots behind in the final round, what’s to say Woods couldn’t do it again?

The bookies had him priced at 14/1 that year so this year’s price of 40/1 represents even better value. Rory Mcllroy, who is gunning for his own Grand Slam of majors, has revealed he saw Woods at Augusta this week and says he is ‘looking great’.

Woods reportedly played a practice round at Augusta on Tuesday, one of his first outings since he played in the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie, in December. “I think for golf and the Masters tournament and everyone, to have Tiger [Woods] there would be phenomenal,” said McIlroy.

Tiger Woods to win The Masters @ 40/1 with Virgin Bet

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Visit Virgin Bet

Stop scrolling and remind yourself of this Tiger Woods magic… pic.twitter.com/XdCaRV1Dbr — Golf Monthly (@GolfMonthly) March 31, 2022

Tiger Woods The Masters Odds: Legend 9/1 for Top Ten Finish

The 2022 edition of The Masters is the 25th anniversary of Woods’ first Masters victory in 1997. A quarter of a century has passed and there is no doubt that injury has taken it’s toll on one of the undisputed legends of golf. But there is something in the water at Augusta that seems to galvanise Woods.

The only golfer to have won more at Augusta National Golf Club is Jack Nicklaus, who has six green jackets. Perhaps it is beyond Woods’ hopes to wear the fabled garment once again this time, but a top ten place is surely not.

Woods finished in the top ten places in seven consecutive Masters tournaments between 2005 and 2011. Yes that is a while ago but his knowledge of the course has only been enhanced since. Virgin Sport make him 9/2 to repeat the feat and those are very tempting odds.

Fancy the California born ace to go one better and crack the top five? Then you’re looking at 9/1, but that would require some of the heavy-hitting favourites such as Dustin Johnson to have a nightmare and possibly even miss the cut. But stranger things have certainly happened at Augusta.

Tiger Woods to finish top five at The Masters @ 9/1 with Virgin Bet

Tiger Woods to finish top ten at The Masters @ 9/2 with Virgin Bet

The Masters Odds courtesy of Virgin Sport

Note: Odds are subject to change

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Jon Rahm 8/1 Scottie Scheffler 12/1 Cameron Smith 14/1 Justin Thomas 14/1 Dustin Johnson 16/1 Rory McIlroy 16/1 Brooks Koepka 18/1 Jordan Spieth 18/1 Viktor Hovland 18/1 Collin Morikawa 20/1 Xander Shauffele 20/1 Tiger Woods 40/1

When does the Masters 2022 start?

This year’s tournament gets underway on Thursday April 10th and concludes on Sunday April 13th. The total purse for the 2022 edition of the Masters is $11,500,000.

