Tiger Woods Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Five-Time Augusta Winner Looking To Turn Back The Clock

The Tiger Woods odds to win the Masters 2023 sees the five-time winner at a much bigger price than we are used to seeing him at. But Tiger defied the Masters odds back in 2019, so can he roar one more time at Augusta?

Tiger Woods at the 2023 Masters

He’s back – Tiger Woods is set to make his 25th career start at the Masters this week and over the years Woods has mopped up five green jackets at the world-famous Augusta course.

His first Masters win came back in 1997, when he shot a remarkable -18 to take home his first green jacket. Woods had to wait four more years to get his second (2001), but then another followed in 2002 which made him only the third golfer to win ‘back-to-back’ Masters. The other two players were Nick Faldo and Jack Nicklaus – of course!

Woods Turned Back The Masters Clock in 2019

Another Masters success followed in 2005 and many thought that was it for Woods, in terms of winning at Augusta.

However, after bouncing back from many injuries and some personal issues the former world number one defied the odds in 2019 to record his fifth Masters and now needs just one more to tie the haul of six wins by Jack Nicklaus.

Since winning the Masters in 2019, Tiger’s only other PGA Tour win came in the ZOZO Championship in 2020. Therefore, PGA Tour 82-time winner would certainly need to find some old magic – but he’s done it before and being ‘Tiger Woods’ regardless of his age, lack of golf and current form, he’s still likely to have a lot of bets placed on him winning the 2023 Masters.

At 47 years-old, Tiger is, of course, no spring chicken but if he can turn back the clock just one more time – he’ll become the oldest Masters winner of all time. He’d overtake – you guessed it – Jack Nicklaus, who currently holds the record as the oldest Masters winner (46).

When Is The Masters 2023?

The 2023 Masters golf, which is the first of the four majors, gets going on Thursday April 6 and runs over four days – with the final round on Sunday April 9.

  • ⛳️  Event: The Masters
  • 📅  Date: Thursday April 6 till Sunday April 9
  • 🕛  Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time
  • 🏆  2022 Winner: Scottie Scheffler (-10)
  • 📺  TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
  • 🏟  Venue: Augusta National Golf Club | Augusta, Georgia, USA
  • 🎲  Odds: Scheffler +750 | McIlroy +750 | Rahm +1050

2023 Masters Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Masters odds that you can get by signing-up with the best US betting sites.

  • Rory McIlroy +750
  • Scottie Scheffler +750
  • Jon Rahm +1050
  • Jordan Spieth +1800
  • Patrick Cantlay +2000
  • Justin Thomas +2200
  • Cameron Smith +2500
  • Xander Schauffele +2800
  • Tony Finau +2800
  • Collin Morikawa +3000
  • Jason Day +3000
  • Dustin Johnson +3000
  • Tiger Woods +5500

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change (correct 5th April 23)

2023 Masters Odds For The Main Golfers

Arrow to top