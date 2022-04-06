Tiger Woods Masters Prediction | US Masters Tips for Tiger Woods

As if the upcoming Masters wasn’t big enough news on its own, the probable return of Tiger Woods to the hallowed Augusta fairways has sent golf fans into overdrive. The five-time champion only suffered a serious car crash four months ago, making his return to the Masters fray an amazing one.

Whether Woods has enough in the tank to win, we’ll have to wait and see. However, the man himself is predicting that he does have what it takes to win the biggest individual prize in golf.

There are plenty of Tiger Woods betting options being offered at online bookies. If you’re thinking about a punt on Woods at the Masters, we’ve got a couple of great predictions for you below.

Tiger Woods US Masters Prediction

Head over to BoyleSports and you’ll find that they’re offering frankly unbelievable odds on Tiger to win. Sure, he’s returning from serious injury, but this is a man who has won the event five times, including as recently as 2019. What’s more, he famously won the US Open in 2008 despite carrying a considerable injury. So, the odds of 45/1 with BoyleSports on a Woods win look tempting.

However, the strength of the field, combined with Woods’ lack of playing time recently, make a win unlikely. An each way bet looks a much better option, especially at a site offering a boosted number of positions for the event, such as BoyleSports, who are paying 11 places.

Tiger Woods US Masters prediction: Tiger Woods e/w @ 45/1 with BoyleSports

More Tigers Woods US Masters Tips

If you’re looking for a slightly safer bet on Tiger Woods, we’d urge you to take a look at the three-balls. Woods has been drawn alongside Joaquin Riemann and Louis Oosthuizen for the opening rounds, neither of whom are slouches. Woods is regarded as the outsider to win in this three-ball, at 9/4 with BoyleSports to come out on top.

We think a bet on Woods to win his three-ball is a superb one. He’s a veteran of the course and knows exactly how to approach every inch. What’s more, he responds to pressure, and there will be a huge amount of expectation on his shoulders, even when his recent injuries are taken into account.

Tiger Woods US Masters tip: Tiger Woods to win three-ball @ 9/4 with BoyleSports

