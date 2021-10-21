Get ready for more horse racing live streaming action in the UK and Ireland today, Thursday, 21 October, courtesy of QuinnBet, the bookmaker that provides punters with opportunities to watch and bet on live horse racing each day and a £25 risk-free bet to spend at the track.

The live horse racing streaming on offer at Quinnbet today comes from Ludlow at 13:00 BST, Newton Abbot at 13:38, Carlisle at 13:55, and Wolverhampton at 17:00.

Read on for even more about the best horse racing live streaming on 21 October:

Live Stream Thursday’s Horse Racing – What’s On

Ludlow

Any of the top horse racing betting sites out there will have streams for the Ludlow Brewery Novices Hurdle, which is a 1m, 7f, 169-yard track in Ludlow, UK. It’s scheduled to begin at 13:00.

Newton Abbot

Set to begin at 13:38, Weatherbys NHStallions.co.uk Mares Championship hurdle is being live-streamed at Quinnbet, and will feature such horses as 525p-71 Do Ya Feel Lucky, trained by D.Pipe and T. Scudamore.

Carlisle

The Every Race Live on Racing TV Novices Hurdle is another horse racing live stream that’s being broadcast at Quinnbet today. The first race features P. Neville’s Glentruan at 11/2 and gets underway at 13:55.

Wolverhampton

The final live streaming track meet of the day takes place in the black country. A selection of seasoned horses, including Maybury and Lovely Mana, is set to compete at the Betway Nursery Handicap at 17:00.

View all that and more on the best live horse racing streaming sites like QuinnBet. Access their streams today by following these steps:

Sign up with QuinnBet Log in to the account Make a small deposit Locate the Horse Racing page Search for races of interest Click Watch and stream live

See the Latest Live Horse Racing Streams on Quinnbet

Thursday’s Horse Racing Live Streaming Schedule – 21 October

Ludlow – first race 13:00 BST

Newton Abbot – first race 13:38 BST

Carlisle – first race 13:55 BST

Wolverhaampton – first race 17:00 BST

Horse Racing Free Bet – 50% of Losses Refunded as a Free Bet up to £25

QuinnBet is currently offering a welcome bonus to new customers. Those who join up are entitled to receive 50% of their first-day losses back as free bets after registering for an account.

Sign up and make a deposit, then wager on any horse racing or any eligible market at minimum odds of Evens (2.00). If there are any losses in the account at the end of that first day, then 50% of them are returned as a Free Bet of up to the total value of £25. New customers also receive 100 Free Spins to use on the Grand Spinn slot in the QuinnBet online casino.

Put on a minimum of three bets and, as long as one of those is a £10 wager at minimum odds of Evens (2.00) and the account balance is up, get a £5 Free Bet and those Free Spins.

Do note that first deposits via Skrill and Neteller are ineligible for this new customer offer, and further T&Cs apply.

Join QuinnBet to Get 50% of Losses Back up to a £25 Free Bet