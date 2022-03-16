TheRacingJosh Cheltenham Tips – 7 Festival Fancies For Day Two

As we move into day two of the Cheltenham Festival there’s bundles to get excited about, with the Champion Chase and Shishkin one of the big highlights. Plenty of Cheltenham tips flying about, so here are the picks from the popular blogger – TheRacingJosh (Joshua Stacey)



You can back TheRacingJosh’s Cheltenham tips on day two in a 7-fold at a staggering 45,153/1



Top 5 Cheltenham Festival Free Bets

Fitzdares – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Free Bet

BetUK– Bet £10 & Get a £50 In Free Bet

The Pools – Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

BoyleSports – Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets (plus, extra place specials)

888sport – Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets

The Racing Josh Cheltenham Tips – Day Two



1.30 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle Tip – SIR GERHARD @ 8/11 with Fitzdares

2.10 Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase Tip – BRAVEMANSGAME @ 11/4 with Fitzdares

2.50 Coral Cup Tip – CALL ME LORD @ 25/1 (e/w) with Fitzdares

3.30 Champion Chase Tip – SHISHKIN @ 5/6 with Fitzdares

4.10 Cross Country Chase Tip – TIGER ROLL @ 2/1 with Fitzdares

4.50 Grand Annual Chase Tip – BUDDY RICH @ 14/1 (e/w) with Fitzdares

5.30 Champion Bumper Tip – AMERICAN MIKE @ 9/4 with Fitzdares

Note: Odds are subject to change

Back The Racing Josh Cheltenham Tips With a Fitzdares £30 FREE BET: Join Fitzdares today – Bet £30 and Get a £30 FREE BET – you can then back @TheRacingJosh day two Cheltenham tips with your free bet

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. Offer Terms Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

TheRacingJosh Cheltenham Tips – Day Two

TheRacingJosh Cheltenham tip: 1.30 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle Tip – SIR GERHARD @ 8/11 with Fitzdares

Run here instead on Tuesday’s Supreme and after the easy win of Constitution Hill it looks a wise move. Should improve for the step up in trip and get fav backers off to the perfect start.

TheRacingJosh Cheltenham tip: 2.10 Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase Tip – BRAVEMANSGAME @ 11/4 with Fitzdares

The top-rated in the line-up and the one all the others have to aim at. 4-from-4 over fences and looks the sort to have more up his sleeve.

TheRacingJosh Cheltenham tip: 2.50 Coral Cup Tip – CALL ME LORD @ 25/1 (e/w) with Fitzdares

Once billed good enough to run in the Champion Hurdle, but hasn’t hit those heights. Has dropped to a nice mark now though and represents the power Nicky Henderson yard, who are already having a top Festival.

TheRacingJosh Cheltenham tip: 3.30 Champion Chase Tip – SHISHKIN @ 5/6 with Fitzdares

The best 2m chaser on the planet right now and is expected to make it 8-from-8 over fences by adding this race to his Festival haul.

TheRacingJosh Cheltenham tip: 4.10 Cross Country Chase Tip – TIGER ROLL @ 2/1 with Fitzdares

Winner of this race three times and despite being a 12 year-old now is primed for another big Cheltenham Festival win.

TheRacingJosh Cheltenham tip: 4.50 Grand Annual Chase Tip – BUDDY RICH @ 14/1 (e/w) with Fitzdares

Has only been out of the top two once from 6 starts over fences. Has had 4 months off to freshen up since his last run and the represents the powerful Davy Russell/Gordon Elliott partnership.

TheRacingJosh Cheltenham tip: 5.30 Champion Bumper Tip – AMERICAN MIKE @ 9/4 with Fitzdares

The word on the strert is this Gordon Elliott runner is going to the very top. Won his two bumpers in great fashion and the popular Jamie Codd rides.

Bet TheRacingJosh Tips

Click the slip below to back TheRacingJosh tips for Cheltenham Day 2.

More Cheltenham Free Bets Here