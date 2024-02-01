Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, we have taken a look at who the youngest winners of all time are across the previous 57 matches.

Super Bowl LVIII brings a repeat of LIV in 2020, as the Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers – with the latter looking to avenge their defeat four years ago.

Both sides boast relatively young squad, the Chiefs average an age of 26 years and 8 months, while the 49ers sit at 27 years and 3 months. But who are the youngest Super Bowl winners ever?

Who Is The Youngest Super Bowl Winner Ever?

The youngest player to ever win the Super Bowl is Jamal Lewis, who won the illustrious trophy back in 2001 at just 21 years and 155 days.

This is a record that has stood for almost 23 years and Lewis contributed with a touchdown to help the Baltimore Ravens win 34-7 against the New York Giants.

Prior to 2001, the youngest Super Bowl winner was Tony Hill, who managed to pick up a ring for the Dallas Cowboys in 1978.

In fact, the top 10 youngest Super Bowl winners were all 21 years of age, with just a various amount of days separating them.

Last year saw a new addition to the top 10, as George Karlaftis reigned victorious with the Kansas City Chiefs at just 21 years and 315 days.

Superbowl LVIII will not see any new members to the youngest Super Bowl winners, as Felix Audike-Uzomah is the youngest Chiefs player at 22-years-old and the 49ers least experienced player is Spencer Burford at 23-years-old.

Youngest Super Bowl Winners (Top 10):

1. Jamal Lewis, 21 years 155 days – Baltimore Ravens (Super Bowl 2001)

2. Tony Hill, 21 years 206 days – Dallas Cowboys (Super Bowl 1978)

3. Derek Barnett 21 years 224 days – Philadelphia Eagles (Super Bowl 2018)

4. Bernard Pierce 21 years 269 days – Baltimore Ravens (Super Bowl 2013)

5. Derrick Harmon 21 years 269 days – San Francisco 49ers (Superbowl 1985)

6. George Karlaftis 21 years 315 days – Kansas City Chiefs (Superbowl 2023)

7. Ahmad Bradshaw 21 years 321 days – New York Giants (Superbowl 2008)

8. Bryan Bulaga 21 years 322 days – Green Bay Packers (Superbowl 2011)

9. Mecole Hardman 21 years 327 days – Kansas City Chiefs (Superbowl 2020)

10. Bob Stein 21 years 354 days – Kansas City Chiefs (Superbowl 1970)