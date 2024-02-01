NFL

Straight To The Top: The Youngest Super Bowl Winners Of All Time

Author image
Louis Fargher
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
NFL Schedule For Week 1
NFL Schedule For Week 1

Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, we have taken a look at who the youngest winners of all time are across the previous 57 matches.

Super Bowl LVIII brings a repeat of LIV in 2020, as the Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers – with the latter looking to avenge their defeat four years ago.

Both sides boast relatively young squad, the Chiefs average an age of 26 years and 8 months, while the 49ers sit at 27 years and 3 months. But who are the youngest Super Bowl winners ever?

Who Is The Youngest Super Bowl Winner Ever?

The youngest player to ever win the Super Bowl is Jamal Lewis, who won the illustrious trophy back in 2001 at just 21 years and 155 days.

This is a record that has stood for almost 23 years and Lewis contributed with a touchdown to help the Baltimore Ravens win 34-7 against the New York Giants.

Prior to 2001, the youngest Super Bowl winner was Tony Hill, who managed to pick up a ring for the Dallas Cowboys in 1978.

In fact, the top 10 youngest Super Bowl winners were all 21 years of age, with just a various amount of days separating them.

Last year saw a new addition to the top 10, as George Karlaftis reigned victorious with the Kansas City Chiefs at just 21 years and 315 days.

Superbowl LVIII will not see any new members to the youngest Super Bowl winners, as Felix Audike-Uzomah is the youngest Chiefs player at 22-years-old and the 49ers least experienced player is Spencer Burford at 23-years-old.

Youngest Super Bowl Winners (Top 10):

1. Jamal Lewis, 21 years 155 days – Baltimore Ravens (Super Bowl 2001)

2. Tony Hill, 21 years 206 days – Dallas Cowboys (Super Bowl 1978)

3. Derek Barnett 21 years 224 days – Philadelphia Eagles (Super Bowl 2018)

4. Bernard Pierce 21 years 269 days – Baltimore Ravens (Super Bowl 2013)

5. Derrick Harmon 21 years 269 days – San Francisco 49ers (Superbowl 1985)

6. George Karlaftis 21 years 315 days – Kansas City Chiefs (Superbowl 2023)

7. Ahmad Bradshaw 21 years 321 days – New York Giants (Superbowl 2008)

8. Bryan Bulaga 21 years 322 days – Green Bay Packers (Superbowl 2011)

9. Mecole Hardman 21 years 327 days – Kansas City Chiefs (Superbowl 2020)

10. Bob Stein 21 years 354 days – Kansas City Chiefs (Superbowl 1970)

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher
Author Image

Louis Fargher

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
NFL Schedule For Week 1
NFL

LATEST Straight To The Top: The Youngest Super Bowl Winners Of All Time

Author image Louis Fargher  •  Feb 01 2024
rsz 230727084300 travis kelce taylor swift split
NFL
What Is Travis Kelce’s Favorite Taylor Swift Song? Chiefs Player Reveals His Top ‘Taylor Tune’
Author image Andy Newton  •  Feb 01 2024

Super Bowl 58 is, of course all about the Chiefs and the 49ers, but with Kansas tight end Travis Kelce the boyfriend of US mega-star singer Taylor Swift, then the…

Oldest Super Bowl Players
NFL
The Last Dance: Who Are The Oldest Players in Super Bowl History?
Author image Cai Parry  •  Feb 01 2024

Who are the oldest players in Super Bowl history? Read on as we reveal the top 10 oldest players that have featured in the NFL’s championship match ahead of Kansas…

Dan Quinn Cowboys pic
NFL
The Commanders plan to hire Dallas’ DC Dan Quinn as their next head coach
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 01 2024
tom brady a0587059ffb644e1a29e1d64e23bbd46
NFL
The GOAT: Tom Brady Has The Most Super Bowl MVP Awards Of All Time
Author image Ben Horlock  •  Feb 01 2024
mgjy97kyk3zfbgdfs2so
NFL
CBS to use a total of 165 cameras for Super Bowl LVIII including three drones
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 01 2024
Super Bowl XXIX - Highest Scoring Super Bowl - San Francisco 49ers vs San Diego Chargers
NFL
What Is The Highest Scoring Super Bowl Of All Time? Who Won It & What Was The Final Score?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 01 2024
Arrow to top