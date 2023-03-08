In the Big 12 Conference, at this time of year, tournament basketball is as important as it gets. A win can punch a team’s ticket to the NCAA Tournament, while a loss can end a season. On Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET, the Oklahoma Sooners will face off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a crucial matchup that will determine the fate of both teams in the postseason. Here, we take a look at the early line movement in the Big 12 tournament matchup.



Public Backing OK State

According to BetOnline, the Oklahoma State Cowboys are currently a two-point favorite in the game. However, the line movement has been significant in the lead-up to the game. Top US sportsbooks opened with the Oklahoma State Cowboys at -1, but the public quickly bet the line up to -2.

Team

Spread Odds Sportsbook Oklahoma Sooners +2 -110 OK State Cowboys

-2 -110

Cowboys on the Bubble

For the Oklahoma State Cowboys, making a deep run in the conference tournament is crucial because they are currently a bubble team according to ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi. In fact, he has them as one of the first four out, meaning they need every win they can get to secure a spot at March Madness.

Making the NCAA Tournament is the ultimate goal for college basketball teams. It is a chance to showcase their skills on a national stage and compete against the best teams in the country. For the players, it is a chance to create lifelong memories and potentially even boost their draft stock for the NBA.

Looking at the Sooners’ and Cowboys’ recent form, the Cowboys have won four of their last ten games, while the Sooners have won six of their last ten. The Sooners are coming off a convincing 74-60 win against TCU, while the Cowboys won a close game against Texas Tech 71-68.

In their previous matchup on February 1, the Cowboys defeated the Sooners 71-61. However, the pressure of tournament basketball is different, and both teams will be looking to make a statement in this critical game.

Last 10 Games Trends

Oklahoma Sooners:

Won 6 out of their last 10 games

Lost to Kansas, Baylor, West Virginia, and Oklahoma State during this stretch

Scored an average of 70.9 points per game in these 10 games

points per game in these 10 games Allowed an average of 71.3 points per game in these 10 games

points per game in these 10 games Shot 42.9% from the field and 33.4% from three-point range during this stretch

from the field and from three-point range during this stretch Outrebounded their opponents in 6 out of the 10 games

Oklahoma State Cowboys:

Won 4 out of their last 10 games

Lost to Baylor, West Virginia, TCU, and Kansas State during this stretch

Scored an average of 69.6 points per game in these 10 games

points per game in these 10 games Allowed an average of 72.6 points per game in these 10 games

points per game in these 10 games Shot 42.0% from the field and 31.6% from three-point range during this stretch

from the field and from three-point range during this stretch Outrebounded their opponents in 5 out of the 10 games

Additional random stat: Oklahoma State are 4-0 ATS in their last four Wednesday games. Meanwhile, the Sooners are 0-5 ATS in their last five Wednesday games.

Expect a close game between the Sooners and Cowboys. Both teams have a lot on the line, and the winner could potentially make a deep run in the conference tournament and secure their spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Tournament play is always exciting, and the Big 12 Conference tournament is no exception. With so much on the line, every game is a must-win, and the intensity and drama are unmatched. As the Sooners and Cowboys take the court in this rivalry, it’s all on the line.