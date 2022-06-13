Countries
The Pools Royal Ascot Betting Offer | £30 Horse Racing Free Bet

Updated

3 hours ago

on

The Pools Bonus

Claim The Pools Royal Ascot Betting Offer

It’s nearly time for Royal Ascot – the nation’s most cherished flat racing extravaganza, which elicits betting from gamblers and non-gamblers alike. This year, there are several free bet bonuses available to claim, including a fantastic one from The Pools. Find out more about this free bet bonus on this page.

Best Horse Racing Betting Offers For Royal Ascot Free Bets

How to Claim The Pools Royal Ascot Betting Offer?

Claiming the Royal Ascot free bet at The Pools is incredibly easy. Just follow the step-by-step instructions listed below.

  1. Click here to sign up to The Pools
  2. Deposit and stake £10+ at odds of evens or greater
  3. Receive £30 in Free Bets

The Pools Royal Ascot Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

Reading the terms and conditions of a bonus is a pretty boring task. So, to help you out, we’ve done the work for you, and summarised the main points below.

  • No promo code required
  • Minimum initial bet is £10
  • Qualifying bet must be at odds of evens or greater
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply.

The Pools Royal Ascot Betting

The Grand National is one of the biggest days in the UK sporting calendar. Thousands will flock to Aintree to watch, while millions will follow the action on the TV or online.

This year, the races looks like being highly competitive ones. So whether you fancy Saffron Beach in the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes, Kyprios in the Ascot Gold Cup or Nature Strip in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes on Saturday, there are a plethora of races and horses for you to use your £30 free bets on.

Regardless of who you decide to bet on, you should make sure to claim the fantastic Royal Ascot free bet bonus offered by The Pools.

The Pools Royal Ascot Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Best Odds Guaranteed

As with most other major bookmakers, The Pools is offering best odds guaranteed on the Grand National.

So, if you bet on a horse and the SP is higher than your accepted price, you’ll be offered the SP automatically.

Key T&Cs: Applies to both single & multiple bets. Maximum winnings increase to any bet £500.

Extra Places

The Pools, as with many other sites, will be offering to pay out extra places to those betting each way on the Royal Ascot races.

This ensures your each way bet has a much better chance of being a winner. They’ll also be paying out extra places at other selected races during the festival.

Key T&Cs: None.

Price Boosts

Another great reason to bet on the Royal Ascot Festival with The Pools is that they’re going to be boosting prices throughout the festival.

The price boosts at The Pools can be considerable, making a real difference to the amount of money you could win.

Key T&Cs: None.

Acca Boost

Looking to place an accumulator bet over the course of Royal Ascot? If so, you’ll be excited to hear that The Pools are boosting acca odds.

Just place an acca with 5+ legs, each with minimum odds of 1/3, and you’ll receive a boost. The more legs on your acca, the bigger the boost will be.

Key T&Cs: Place a minimum £10 pre-match 5 leg acca cash bet on Sport where each selection has minimum odds of 1/3 (1.33) or greater

Free Bet Grabber

Just guess the answer to a question and you’ll find that you win a prize, which could be a free bet, free spins, or something else.

You’ll be able to enter this competition once a day and entering costs nothing, so there’s nothing stopping you from taking part.

Key T&Cs: Free Bet, Free Spin and Casino Bonuses prizes will all carry a 7-day expiry. Prizes will be awarded by midday the day after event settlement.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply.

The Pools Review: Should You Claim The Royal Ascot Offer?

The Royal Ascot free bet offer from The Pools is a fantastic one, so you should definitely claim it. Not only is the £30 in free bets generous, but you’ll also find that the terms are fair. What’s more, this bonus comes from one of the most trusted names in UK horse racing betting.

If you want to claim the free bet bonus from The Pools, head there using a link on this page. After signing up and depositing, place a qualifying £10 bet, after which you’ll receive your £30 in free bets.

More Royal Ascot Betting Offers & Free Bets

