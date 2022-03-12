Countries
The Pools Cheltenham Betting Offers | £20 Cheltenham Bet Credits for 2022 Festival

It’s nearly time for the Cheltenham Festival, one of the most hotly anticipated sporting events of the year. In a bid to attract your custom, nearly all sportsbooks have a superb Cheltenham bonus to claim, and you can find out about the Cheltenham bonus from The Pools on this page.

How to Claim The Pools Cheltenham Betting Offer?

Claiming The Pools Cheltenham betting offer is incredibly easy and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

  1. Click here to sign up to The Pools
  2. Deposit and place a bet at odds of evens or higher
  3. You will then receive £20 Cheltenham Bet Credits

The Pools Cheltenham Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £20 in Bet Credits

You’ll find loads of great bets to claim prior to the Cheltenham Festival, including the fantastic £20 free bet bonus from The Pools. Take a look at the key facts about this Cheltenham bonus below.

  • £20 Bet Credits for new customers
  • Initial bet must be at odds of evens or higher
  • Free bet credits are not withdrawable
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Already claimed The Pools free bet? Take a look at the best Cheltenham betting offers and free bets.

The Pools Cheltenham Festival Betting

Cheltenham is a highlight of the horse racing calendar, loved by spectators and punters alike.

With 28 races, there’s action throughout the event, as the best horses and riders around compete for some massive prize pools. Huge amounts of money can also be won by gamblers, who bet heavily on the meet.

If you’re thinking of betting on Cheltenham, visit The Pools for a helping hand. Their £20 free bet can be used throughout the festival and could win you a serious sum of money!

The Pools Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Best Odds Guaranteed

This is a promotion you’ll find at pretty much every top online sportsbook covering the Cheltenham Festival.

Quite simply, if you take a price on a horse and the SP is better, your bet will automatically be changed to include the SP odds.

Key T&Cs: Applies to UK and Irish horse racing meetings. Maximum winnings increase to any bet £500.

Big Racing Promotion

Every day The Pools will reveal betting bonuses on certain races, designed to reward you for betting at the site.

You’ll receive free bets if certain conditions are met. For example, if a specific horse wins, you’ll win a £5, £2 or £1 free bet, depending on how much you bet.

Key T&Cs: Horse racing single bets only. Max 1 free bet per race. Free bets are credited within 30 minutes of race result.

Big Acca Bonus

Bet £10 on 5-fold or more accas and you’ll receive a boost of up to 50% – the bigger your acca, the higher the boost will become.

This is a fantastic bonus for those who love placing accas on the racing, which can result in some hugely inflated wins.

Key T&Cs: Applies to first three cash bet accas placed per day only. Max cash boost £2k per day. Minimum bet of £10 required.

Loyalty Club

If you’re a prolific betting fan, you’ll find the Loyalty Club bonus available at The Pools to be particularly attractive.

Quite simply, you’ll receive a £5 free bet once you’ve placed ten bets worth £5 or more at odds of evens or higher.

Key T&Cs: Bets on horse racing singles do not count towards this promotion. Available once per day to each customer.

The Pools review: Should You Claim the Cheltenham Offer?

You should definitely claim this great bonus from The Pools. While the site isn’t the biggest in the UK, The Pools is still an incredibly well-trusted name, plus their coverage of the Cheltenham Festival is superb.

You’ll be able to use your £20 free bet anywhere at The Pools sportsbook, including to bet on all races at the Cheltenham Festival. Why not head over to The Pools today and claim it for yourself?

