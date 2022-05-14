The Pools Chelsea vs Liverpool Betting Offers | £30 FA Cup Final Free Bet

How to Claim The Pools Liverpool vs Chelsea Betting Offer?

The Pools Chelsea vs Liverpool betting offer is a fantastic one, and even easier to redeem – just follow the step-by-step guide below.

Click here to sign up to The Pools. Deposit and stake £10+ at odds of evens or more. Receive £30 in free bets.

The Pools FA Cup Final Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

We have saved you a bit of time by reading the terms and conditions, and we’ve listed the key details which can be found below:

No promo code required.

Minimum initial bet is £10.

Qualifying bet must be at odds of evens or more.

Available to customers who are 18+

The Pools FA Cup Final Betting

With the weather forecast predicting a warm, sunny day in London on Saturday, it should be perfect conditions for one of the highlights of the season – the FA Cup final.

Jurgen Klopp will be bidding to win his first FA Cup as Liverpool manager, while Thomas Tuchel is also yet to win one having lost to Leicester in last year’s final.

Liverpool are favourites heading into Saturday’s fixture, and rightly so having enjoyed a special season that could yet still see them secure a historic quadruple.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will be looking for closure on their Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool earlier in this season, and winning here would be Thomas Tuchel’s fourth trophy as Chelsea manager since joining last season.

In what looks set to be a fantastic afternoon of football, make sure you are registered with The Pools to take advantage of their superb £30 welcome bonus.

The Pools Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Price Boosts

The Pools’ existing customers will need to keep a close ahead of match day to see which markets have enhanced odds.

Key T&Cs: None.

Acca Boost

Are you more inclined to place an accumulator? The Pools have a superb bonus on offer.

Simply place an acca with 5+ legs, each with minimum odds of 1/3, and you’ll receive a boost.

Key T&Cs: Place a minimum £10 pre-match 5 leg acca cash bet on Sport where each selection has minimum odds of 1/3 (1.33) or greater

The Pools Review: Should You Claim the Free Bet Offer?

A game of this magnitude deserves a punt, and The Pools’ £30 bonus afford customers lots of opportunities to make a profit on Saturday. Get set up ahead of time using our guide above to explore the markets for yourself.