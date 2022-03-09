The Players Championship betting tips: Golf predictions, odds and free bet

This week, the PGA Tour takes us to Florida, as all of the best golfers in the world compete in The Players Championship and we have our best golf betting tips for you.

Best betting sites for Players Championship free bets

Looking for a bet on The Players Championship? Check out the best betting sites for golf free bets below.

Fitzdares – Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet Luckster – Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet Bet UK – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. Offer Terms Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

The Players Championship betting tips & predictions

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Brooks Koepka to win @ 40/1 with Fitzdares

Although The Players Championship isn’t officially one of the four major championships, it is most definitely the ‘fifth major’. When the word major is floating about in conversation, the name Brooks Koepka has to be mentioned, that is for sure.

The four-time major champion seems to take his game to the next level when competing in all of the big events, and this week is surely no different. Koepka had last week off after choosing not to compete in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but has some decent performances to show for already this season.

Despite not winning yet this season, Koepka’s game should suit the task that is TPC Sawgrass. When his driver and putter is hot, he is always in contention. Koepka is a great iron player as well as having an underrated short game. If the driver plays ball and he rolls in some putts, the American superstar will have a good week in Florida.

At a price of 40/1 with Fitzdares, we think this is far too big of a price for someone of the calibre of ‘Brooksy’. Come Sunday evening, we are sure Koepka will be there or there abouts with a big chance of winning The Players Championship.

Tony Finau to win and each-way @ 75/1 with Fitzdares

Despite only winning once on tour, Tony Finau is one of the names who is always floating about at the top of the leaderboard.

Time and time again Finau seems to be a name that crops up near the top of leaderboards. He has numerous top five and ten finishes since competing on the PGA Tour, and we think he has every chance this weekend too.

Finau is one of the biggest hitters on tour off the tee, therefore giving himself plenty of short iron and wedge shots into the green leading to birdie chances. Like Koepka, if the putter is on form for Finau, we think he has every chance of being in contention come Sunday night. Could this be the performance that makes him a big player on the PGA Tour? We think he has a great chance with the game he has.

Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of 75/1 with bet365.

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. Offer Terms Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Other notable mentions

Although Koepka is our biggest fancy for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who have a good chance at a great price:

Xander Schauffele @ 28/1, Scottie Scheffler @ 25/1, Louis Oosthuizen @ 55/1, Jon Rahm @ 12/1, Sam Burns @ 45/1, Collin Morikawa @ 14/1 and Tommy Fleetwood at 80/1. All prices are with Fitzdares.

The Players Championship Free Bet

Claim this excellent Players Championship betting offer courtesy of Fitzdares, which gives you a £30 Free Bet to use on the golf if you place a £30 Free Bet on their sportsbook.

Click below to claim this excellent golf betting offer.