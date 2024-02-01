NFL

The Moon Could Be Key To Another Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Ring In Las Vegas

Author image
Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
2 min read
The stars are aligning for yet another Super Bowl triumph for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024 and lunar analysis shows they’ll be playing under an idyllic night sky.

X (formerly Twitter) user @JayCuda conducted an investigation into the moon phase we can expect to see on Sunday in Las Vegas and it bodes well for the Chiefs.

The day of the Super Bowl – Sunday, February 11 – is a waxing crescent moon. This is the second phase in the cycle of phases, occurring once a month and sticking around for just over a week.

Under waxing crescent conditions, the Chiefs are an incredible 19-1 over the last five years. They have only lost once in this phase, coming in a 38-20 regular season defeat to the Buffalo Bills in October 2021.

It gets even weirder – that loss saw a total of 58 points scored. The 2024 Super Bowl is the 58th renewal of the NFL’s biggest game. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was born in 1958 and has 58 regular season losses with the team.

The best NFL sportsbooks have Kansas City priced as 2.0-point underdogs for the championship game in Vegas, where they could become the first back-to-back winners since Tom Brady’s New England Patriots in 2005.

It doesn’t look as pretty for the San Francisco 49ers, who are 15-15 in their last 30 waxing crescent games. The worst lunar phase for the Chiefs in the last five years is a full moon, which they’ll be glad to avoid on this occasion.

The conspiracies don’t stop here. Some social media users pointed out that every time the 49ers have won the NFC Championship against a team that has a shade of blue in their logo – they’ve gone on to win the Super Bowl.

After triumph against the Detroit Lions, are the 49ers ready for their first title of the century?

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
