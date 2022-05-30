The Memorial Tournament Preview: Golf Betting Tips, Predictions and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The PGA Championship is now a distant memory, and this week is the turn of The Memorial Tournament back on the PGA Tour, where some huge names on the golfing circuit circuit travel to Muirfield Village Golf Club. This is a highly recognised event on the PGA Tour with some brilliant prize money on the line too. Look no further, as we have some excellent betting tips and free bets for you!

Sam Burns triumphed last week at the Charles Schwab Challenge, so who will be victorious after 72 holes comes Sunday afternoon this week on the PGA Tour? So without further ado, here are our Memorial Tournament betting tips and as we bid to predict the winner this week from Muirfield Village Golf Club.

The Memorial Tournament Preview

After a compelling Charles Schwab Challenge on the PGA Tour last week, this week is the turn of The Memorial Tournament. Some of the world’s best golfers are heading to Muirfield Village Golf Club this week in a bid to win this stellar event. Golf in America is always a delight, and this week should be no different. The Memorial Tournament should be an exciting, eventful and entertaining week of golfing action in Dublin, Ohio.

Some notable names from the top of the sport such as Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth feature this week at Muirfield, aiming to become The Memorial Tournament champion.

Last year, Patrick Cantlay triumphed as he fended off some stiff competition from the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Reed, before defeating Collin Morikawa on the first playoff hole. Cantlay finished on -13 par last year, so if you think the American Ryder Cup star has what it takes to defend his title and go back-to-back here in Dublin, Ohio, you can back him at 16/1 with Bet UK.

Taking a look at the course itself, Muirfield Village Golf Club is a complete masterpiece. It was originally designed in 1974 by 18-time major champion and golfing legend, Jack Nicklaus. It is a par 72 and is almost 7,400 yards in length. The Memorial Tournament has been held here since 1976.

Every blade of grass, every grain of sand and every leaf on the trees are perfect. Muirfield Village really is a golfers paradise and the professional golfers themselves are in for a real treat this week at Jack’s place.

Here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at The Memorial Tournament this week at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

The Memorial Tournament betting tips

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance

The Memorial Tournament Tip 1: Rory McIlroy to win @ 12/1 with Bet UK

After showing glimpses of his best form in recent tournaments and looking like he is close to piecing his game completely together, here at SportsLens we expect Rory McIlroy to have a good week at Memorial.

McIlroy finished in eighth place at the PGA Championship two weeks ago, as well as a fifth place finish at the Wells Fargo Championship before that. Not to mention the Northern Irishman’s superb final round at Augusta, finishing in second place at The Masters.

McIlroy on his day is almost unstoppable and unbeatable. When his putter is hot and his wedges are attacking the flags, he is a name that constantly crops up at the top of leaderboards.

Second, fifth and eighth in his last three starts just goes to show how good of a player McIlroy is. The scary thing is that he can be even better. If he does find that extra gear, the four-time major champion will most certainly win again in the not so distant future.

We think he has every chance this week at a course he likes. If the former world number one can get rid of that one poor round every tournament, he will be in contention come Sunday night here at Jack Nicklaus’ place, of that there is no doubt.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of 12/1 with Bet UK.

The Memorial Tournament Tip 2: Jason Day to win and each-way @ 66/1 with Bet UK

Almost a forgotten man on the PGA Tour as he has been lighted by injury in the past few years, but Jason Day seems to have come through all of those troubles and is back playing some good golf.

Although the Australian hasn’t won since 2018 when he won the Farmer Insurance Open, defeating Alex Noren and Ryan Palmer in a play-off, Day has shown signs that he is back in recent weeks.

A made cut at the PGA Championship two weeks ago was an achievement, given the difficulty of the course. Day was in contention right until the first few holes on Sunday, but a poor final round meant it wasn’t to be for the former world number one.

Day is a 12-time winner on the PGA Tour, and here at SportsLens we think his 13th could be somewhere around the corner in the not so distant future. Perhaps this week could be the one, you never know.

The 34-year-old former PGA Championship winner is Top 5 on the PGA Tour this season for short game and putting, so if he sorts out the long game and the irons, he will most definitely be in contention one of these weeks.

Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of 66/1 with Bet UK.

Other notable mentions

Although McIlroy and Day are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Cameron Smith @ 20/1, Jordan Spieth @ 20/1, Max Homa @ 40/1, Seamus Power @ 60/1 and Keegan Bradley @ 70/1. All prices are with Bet UK.