Before the 2024 postseason began, nobody picked the Dallas Mavericks to win the Western Conference. Luka Doncic and the Mavs went on an incredible run in the playoffs. However, they were outclassed by the Celtics in the NBA Finals. Losing in five games to Boston. This offseason, the Mavericks are making moves to help upgrade their roster.

One player who was used sparingly this postseason was veteran SG Tim Hardaway Jr. He simply did not play up to his standard in the 2024 playoffs and it hurt the Mavericks. They needed his production off the bench when Kyrie and Luka were not in the game. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Mavs have traded Tim Hardaway Jr and three second-round picks to the Pistons in exchange for Quentin Grimes.

Quentin Grimes can be a quality role player for the Dallas Mavericks

Dallas has traded Tim Hardaway Jr. and three second-round picks to Detroit for Quentin Grimes, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2024



For the last six seasons, Tim Hardaway Jr. has been a solid role player for the Dallas Mavericks. The 32-year-old just finished his 11th professional season. He’s played in 352 career games for the Mavs and has made 183 starts. This past season, Hardaway averaged (14.4) points, (3.2) rebounds, and (1.8) assists per game. Not terrible numbers for around 26 minutes per game. However, Hardaway Jr. struggled mightily in the postseason for Dallas.

Head coach Jason Kidd only used him in 14 of their 22 playoff games. When he did play, it was an average of just (12.7) minutes per game. Additionally, he averaged (4.4) points per game this postseason (.379) percent shooting from the field. With the horrific postseason he had, it was enough for the Mavs to feel they needed to make an upgrade. That’s why they made a trade with he Pistosn for the much younger Quentin Grimes who has a ton of unlocked potential.

Quentin Grimes has been in the league for three seasons and he started his career with the New York Knicks. Grimes was the 25th pick by the Knicks in 2021. This past season, Grimes was traded at the deadline by New York to the Pistons. The 24-year-old was used sparingly by the Pistons, playing in only six games. Luckily, Grimes is getting a fresh start this offseason and he’s heading to Dallas. Grimes is an upgrade for the Mavs in comparison to Tim Hardaway Jr. He’ll come off the bench for Dallas next season and will be a rotational guard in their lineup.