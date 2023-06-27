Golf

The Match Betting Odds: Curry and Thompson favoured to beat Mahomes and Kelce

Joe Lyons
This Thursday sees the latest edition of ‘The Match’ at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nevada, between two of American sports’ most iconic duos.

Fresh off the back of a second Super Bowl triumph earlier this year, Kansas City Chiefs pair Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce take on four-time NBA champions Steph Curry and Klay Thompson from the Golden State Warriors in a best ball match play encounter.

The 12-hole match will be available to watch live on TNT at the par-70, 6,722 yard-long Wynn Golf Club in Sin City from 6:30pm EST.

The Match Betting Odds

  • Steph Curry and Klay Thompson @ -265
  • Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce @ +225

It’s no surprise that the ‘splash brothers’ Curry and Thompson are heavy favourites to make easy work of Mahomes and Kelce this week according to offshore betting sites.

Curry is known as a seriously skilled golfer, recently named the 2023 Ambassador of Golf, playing off a +1.3 handicap and even has his own golf clothing line with Under Armour.

The 35-year-old sharpshooter played in the third edition of ‘The Match’ alongside Peyton Manning over two years ago against Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley – narrowly falling short to a 4&3 defeat in Arizona.

Curry – who is even eligible to play in a US Open qualifier – has played alongside three-time major winner Jordan Spieth in the past and will be aiming to guide Klay Thompson to victory, who plays off a respectable handicap of 15.

Patrick Mahomes played off 7.7 heading into his showdown against fellow quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers last year – losing on the 12th and final hole – whilst Travis Kelce sits at 11.

Curry, Mahomes and Kelce have all played in the American Century Championship in the last three years. The point god posted an impressive T-16 finish last year, ninth in 2021 and fourth in 2020 – significantly better results than Mahomes (T51-T50-T38) and Kelce (64-66-T58).

The Match Format

The Match will be played in a best ball match play format, meaning each player tees off before choosing their respective team’s best shot to play for the remainder of the hole.

The lowest score between the two teams earns a point and no points are awarded in the event of a tie on any hole. There are also closest to the hole and hole-in-one challenges mixed in throughout, offering the stars the opportunity to donate cash to a charity of their choice.

The Match History

Here is a list of the previous seven ‘The Match’ results and the odds heading in (winner highlighted in bold).

  • December 10, 2022

Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth (-125) vs Rory McIlroy/Tiger Woods (+105)

  • June 1, 2022

Tom Brady/Aaron Rodgers (-175) vs Patrick Mahomes/Josh Allen (+155)

  • November 26, 2021

Bryson DeChambeau (-125) vs Brooks Koepka (+100)

  • July 6, 2021

Aaron Rodgers/Bryson DeChambeau (-185) vs Phil Mickelson/Tom Brady (+165)

  • November 27, 2020

Peyton Manning/Steph Curry (-175) vs Phil Mickelson/Charles Barkley (+138)

  • May 24, 2020

Tiger Woods/Peyton Manning (-190) vs Phil Mickelson/Tom Brady (+145)

  • November 23, 2018

Tiger Woods (-200) vs Phil Mickelson (+175)

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
