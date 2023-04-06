The season’s first major tees off on Thursday, and the stacked field for this year’s Masters had led to bettors scratching their heads as to who to back, particularly with such a strong line-up in the upper echelons of the outright market. In this article we will take a closer look at The Masters public betting trends to see who observers are opting for this week.

The Masters Public Betting

There is very little to split defending champion Scottie Scheffler, and last year’s runner-up Rory McIlroy with sportsbooks choosing to tread with caution. At the time of writing, the former has edged just ahead of the American by a margin of +10 on offshore sites, despite Scheffler heading to Augusta off the back of a monumental victory at the Players Championship last month.

It is worth noting that only three men, Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods, have ever been able to retain their green jacket the year after – a feat that hasn’t been repeated for over two decades. Although this doesn’t bode well for Scheffler, the public betting figures appear to show total confidence in him bucking the recent trend of underwhelming reigning champions.

BetMGM‘s latest report shows 13.5% of the Masters handle weighted in favour of the New Jersey native, while Rory McIlroy’s latest attempt at completing a clean sweep of majors for a career Grand Slam also appears to be a popular selection amongst bettors, with 11.% of the handle in favour of the four-time major winner.

Elsewhere, popular names include 2015 Masters champion Jordan Spieth, who is currently priced at +2000, and 2021 US Open victor Jon Rahm who has garnered just over 6% of the total handle.

Superbook also reported Scheffler, McIlroy and Rahm among the most popular names in terms of volume of money wagered, but when delving deeper to uncover actual tickets placed, Jordan Spieth and three-time major runner-up Will Zalatoris make up the top three as McIlroy is pushed out.

Masters wagering stat leaders @SuperBookSports ticket count:

S Scheffler

J Spieth

W Zalatoris

R McIlroy

C Morikawa

C Smith

J Rahm

X Schauffele

J Thomas

M Homa

T Woods money wagered:

S Scheffler

R McIlroy

J Rahm

C Morikawa

T Woods

J Thomas

T Finau

C Smith

J Spieth

X Schauffele — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) April 5, 2023

Golfer Odds Tickets Handle Scottie Scheffler +770 8.7% 13.5% Rory McIlroy +760 7.5% 11.1% Jon Rahm +1000 5.5% 6.0% Jordan Spieth +1800 7.2% 9.3% Patrick Cantlay +2000 2.3% 2.4% Cameron Smith +2800 4.9% 5.0% Justin Thomas +2200 3.8% 3.4% Collin Morikawa +3000 3.8% 3.6% Xander Schauffele +2800 3.2% 2.9% Max Homa +3300 4.2% 4.1% Tony Finau +2500 2.9% 3.5% Dustin Johnson +2800 2.3% 2.2% Jason Day +3000 2.2% 2.3% Cameron Young +3500 2.3% 2.6% Brooks Koepka +4000 3.6% 3.6% Will Zalatoris +5000 2.5% 2.2% Sam Burns +3500 1.6% 1.3% Viktor Hovland +4500 1.5% 1.1% Sungjae Im +5000 1.3% 1.2% Corey Conners +6000 1.5% 1.1%

Odds (BetOnline) correct as of Thursday 6th April

