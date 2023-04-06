The Masters Each Way Picks: Hideki Matsuyama Tops Our Sleeper Tips

The Masters is here and as we approach this year’s tournament in Augusta, it feels increasingly difficult to decipher a clear winner. With Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm all handed the shortest price by sportsbooks, it may be preferable to turn your attention further down the field. With that in mind, we are guiding you through some of our The Masters each way picks to try and unearth some value in the markets.

The Masters Each Way Picks

Hideki Matsuyama @ +4500

Hideki Matsuyama became the first ever Japanese pro to win a major, claiming a coveted green jacket at this very tournament two years ago.

The 31-year-old has been competing on this course for over a decade after bursting onto the scene as Low Amateur in 2011 with a respectable 27th-placed finish, and looks to be somewhat underestimated in the current market.

Since 2015, his record in Georgia highlights his consistency at this course, where he typically brings the best version of his game. Across that time-span, he has seven top-20 finishes out of a possible eight, including three top-10 ranks.

Although his 14th-placed finish last year was a far-cry from his triumph in 2021, he has done little this season to make us think he isn’t up to the task this time around.

He managed to place fifth at The Players Championship last month after shooting 67-68, while his stunning record of eight titles on the PGA Tour throughout his career leads us to believe he has been handed an eye-catching price by odds-setters.

Tom Kim @ +11000

We are going out on a limb here and predicting a big showing from Masters-first-timer Tom Kim, who boasts all the necessary credentials to succeed at Augusta’s notoriously technical course.

The South Korean could be seen lining up with Tiger Woods, Fred Couples and Rory McIlroy on Monday as the quartet attempted the tradition of 16th-hole skimming, and the 20-year-old looked as relaxed as ever rubbing shoulders with golfing royalty.

The tradition of skipping at No. 16 continues. #themasters pic.twitter.com/gIKdMPWwF9 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 3, 2023

Within the space of two months, he won his first two PGA Tour titles at Wyndham and the Shriner Children’s Open in 2022, while his best finish so far at a major saw him rank 23rd at the US Open.

He did struggle to get going at the Players Championship last month, but his profile certainly aligns more with this course. Ranking in the top-20 in both SG:APR and GIR percentage, he can gain the all-important strokes near the green and is worth taking an each way chance at this price.

