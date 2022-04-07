The Masters Each Way Betting Sites | Golf Each Way Free Bets

The Masters is nearly ready to start, and many will be looking to place bets on the illustrious tournament. One betting option is to bet each way on a player, and many online sportsbooks are already offering an enhanced number of places.

On this page, we’re going to take a look at betting each way on the US Masters, including how to bet each way on the tournament and how many places the major bookies are offering.

The Masters each way betting sites terms

Each way bets are exceptionally popular with golf punters, and this is certainly the case with the Masters. But how many places are some of the biggest sites paying? Take a look below to find out.

How to bet each way on US Masters

Each way betting on golf tournaments is exceptionally popular, and the biggest golf tournament of all is the US Masters.

If you’ve never placed an each way bet before, here’s how it works:

Choose the player you want to bet on Select how much to bet You’ll win if your player finishes in the top places – the number of places paid varies by bookie

Essentially, your bet is split into two. Firstly, there’s the Win part of the bet. If your player goes on to win, you’ll win their odds multiplied by the Win bet, plus you’ll also win the Each Way bet, described below.

There’s also the Each Way part of the bet. If your chosen golfer finishes near the top of the leaderboard – the exact number of places paid differs from bookie to bookie – you’ll win an amount equal to your Each Way bet multiplied by 1/5 of the odds.

Here’s an example:

Imagine you place £2.50 each way bet on Rory McIlroy at odds of 10/1. You’d place a £2.50 Win bet and a £2.50 Each Way bet, so the total cost would be £5. The bookmaker is offering to pay 10 places on the Masters.

If Rory finishes in first, the Win part of your bet will pay £27.50. What’s more, you’ll also win the each way bet, which is explained below, meaning you get an additional £7.50. In total, you’d win £35 from the £5 you spent.

If he finishes 2nd to 10th, the Win part of your bet will lose. However, you’ll still win £2.50 multiplied by the each way odds. In this case, they are 1/5 of 10/1, which is 2/1. So, in total, you’d win £7.50.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply Offer Terms New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+.T&C’s Apply. **18+. UK/IRE customers only. Max refund £/€20. Win or win part of e/w outright singles only. 5 or more runners. 1st bet on each race. Free bet expires after 7 days. Free/void/antepost bets don’t qualify. Unnamed 2nd Favs don’t qualify.

US Masters Each Way Betting Tip

So, who would we recommend for an each way bet at the Masters? Well, there are several players going into the event with great form, including Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas. However, our tip for an each way bet this year is Cameron Smith.

The Australian has been in storming form this year, already winning two PGA Tour events – the Sentry Tournament of Champions and the prestigious Players Championship. He also finished tied for second place at the 2020 Masters, proving that he’s got the ability to successfully find his way around the course.

If you bet on Smith at BoyleSports, you’ll get odds of 12/1. So, a £10 e/w bet would see you winning £140 in total if he wins. If he were to finish 2nd to 10th, you’d win a total of £30.

US Masters each way tip: Cameron Smith @ 12/1 with BoyleSports