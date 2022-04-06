The Best Masters Betting Offers and Golf Free Bets for Augusta 2022

The glorious greens and sweeping fairways of Augusta are once again ready to welcome the cream of the golfing crop. Take a look at the best US Masters golf betting offers with free bets available below.

Best US Masters Golf Betting Offers & Free Bets

Top 3 US Masters golf betting offers

As you can see above, there are plenty of US Masters golf betting offers around. But which are the best? You can find our top three Masters betting offers below.

At number one is Betfred, simply thanks to the fact that the free bet on offer is the biggest around.

To claim this bonus, sign up with Betfred using promo code BETFRED60.

bet365 is the biggest name in the betting world and also offers one of the biggest US Masters free bets around.

To claim this bonus, wager up to £10 at odds of 1/5 or higher in the sportsbook.

Finally, we come to another exciting name in the online gambling world – BetUK.

You can claim this bonus by signing up with BetUK and then wagering £10 at odds of 1/2 or higher.

How to claim the US Masters Golf Free Bets

You’ll find that claiming the free bets offered by any of the above sites is exceptionally easy. To get your hands on them, just follow the simple steps below.

Head to your chosen sportsbook using a link on this page Sign up and make a deposit, remembering to use any required promo code Place a qualifying bet and receive your free bets

Masters 2022 Betting Guide: Players to watch

The Masters features the best of the best, all going head-to-head in a bid to win the golfing world’s most prestigious prize. But who should you be looking out for? We’ve profiled a few of the favourites below.

Jon Rahm

The world number two is many people's favourite to take the famous green jacket. While he's never won the Masters, his performances at Augusta have been solid, finishing in the top 10 in three of his four appearances.

His performances over the previous year have been hugely consistent, with the highlight being his victory at the US Open – his first major crown. There was some concern he'd miss the tournament, but his wife has now given birth and he's free to make his way to Georgia.

Fancy Rahm to take the famous green jacket? Back him at 9/1 with BetUK.

Justin Thomas

This is the seventh time Justin Thomas will compete in the Masters, and as yet, he's never missed the cut. it's that kind of consistency that means a Masters win is possible every year Thomas steps onto the famous course.

Over the last year, his most impressive performance came in winning the 2021 Players Championship. Don't forget that Thomas is a former world number one and major winner, so he knows what it takes to win at the very highest level.

If you want to bet on Justin Thomas to win, you can back him at 12/1 with BetUK.

Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith is an accomplished player at Augusta, having never failed to make the cut. In 2020, he entered the record books when he became the first player to hit a score in the 60s in all four rounds. However, he would only finish second in the tournament.

The Australian is many people's pick for the tournament and goes in as joint-third favourite with the bookies. He recently won the 2022 Players Championship, so he goes into the Masters with significant momentum behind him.

Looking to bet on Cameron Smith to win? You find him at 14/1 with BetUK.

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy is joint third favourite with the bookies to win a maiden green jacket – the only major he is yet to win. He's played in the tournament 13 times and finished in the top 10 on six occasions.

McIlroy had a decent 2021, winning twice on the PGA Tour, at the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club and the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek Golf Course. He also finished in the top 10 at the US Open – his 23rd top 10 finish in a major.

If you fancy Rory McIlroy to win the Masters, you can get odds of 14/1 with BetUK.

Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler comes into the 2022 Masters with huge momentum. He's won three times on the PGA Tour over the past year, taking top spot at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Arnold Palmer Invitational and WGC Matchplay.

While Scheffler has never won a major, he has put together some impressive performances. In fact, in 2021, he finished in the top 10 of three majors. What's more, he's finished in the top 20 at the Masters in both his appearances.

If you think Scheffler can mount a challenge, you’ll get odds of 16/1 with BetUK.

Jordan Spieth

Many fans and pundits have Jordan Spieth down as their top choice for the 2022 Masters. His past year has been impressive, winning in Texas and finishing second to Collin Morikawa at The Open.

Spieth burst onto the golfing scene by winning three majors in two years, including the Masters. However, he was on something of a barren period until he won in Texas, not winning a PGA Tour title since 2017.

Fancy Spieth to win at Augusta this year? If so, you’ll get odds of 16/1 with BetUK.

Dustin Johnson

2020's winner Dustin Johnson, who broke the course record on his way to victory, is again amongst the favourites to win the 2022 tournament. However, the big hitting American needs to improve on last year, when he failed to make the cut.

Last year, Johnson won the Saudi Invitational on the European Tour, plus he was the stand-out player for the US in their Ryder Cup victory. However, his last victory on the PGA Tour was that record-breaking win at the 2020 Masters.

If you think Johnson is going to win the Masters, you’ll get odds of 16/1 with BetUK.

Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland has broken onto the scene in impressive fashion. Since turning professional in 2019, he's become the first European player since 1945 to win multiple times on the PGA Tour before his 24th birthday.

Hovland has a decent history at majors, becoming the Low Amateur at both the 2019 Masters and 2019 US Open. Recently, he's taken 2nd place at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Looking to place a bet on Hovland to win? You’l get odds of 16/1 with BetUK.

The Masters Each Way Betting Markets

Each way bets are exceptionally popular with golf punters, and this is certainly the case with the Masters. But how many places are some of the biggest sites paying? Take a look below to find out.

Previous Masters winners

The last ten years have seen some of the biggest names in the business claiming the famous green jackpot. But will any of them repeat the trick and win the 2022 Masters? Here are the previous 10 winners of the world’s most prestigious golf tournament:

2021 – Hideki Matsuyama

2020 – Dustin Johnson

2019 – Tiger Woods

2018 – Patrick Reed

2017 – Sergio Garcia

2016 – Danny Willett

2015 – Jordan Spieth

2014 – Bubba Watson

2013 – Adam Scott

2012 – Bubba Watson