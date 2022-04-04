The Masters 2022 Preview: Golf Betting Tips and Predictions

THE PGA TOUR takes us to Augusta National this week, as all of the best golfers in the world compete to become The Masters champion. The biggest tournament on the golfing calendar if almost upon us! Look no further, as we have some excellent betting tips and free bets for you.

The Masters Preview

Without a doubt the biggest tournament of the year in the world of golf. The world stops as all eyes focus on the hallowed Augusta turf, with every player in the field desperate to win this coveted title.

Huge names in the world of golf make their way to Georgia this week, including the likes of Rory McIlroy, Dustiitn Johnson, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau. Perhaps the five time champion, Tiger Woods, will compete as well, after travelling up to Augusta to do some practice routines and weigh up whether he is fit enough to play or not.

Hideki Matsuyama claimed the famous ‘Green Jacket’ last year, finishing on -10 par, ahead of the likes of Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth. The Japanese superstar can be backed at a price of 40/1 with Bet UK, so if you think Matsuyama will go back-to-back here at Augusta National, you can get him at a great price.

The purse for The Masters this week is spectacular. All players competing in the event will get a share of the insane prize fund of the $11.5 million pot. Of course, the higher up the leaderboard you finish, the more money you get, with the winner bagging a tasty $2.07 million.

Even if you finish in 10th place, you will earn yourself a mouth-watering $310,500. Not bad for finishing behind nine other golfers.

Here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at The Masters this week at Augusta National

The Masters betting tips

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance

The Masters Tip 1: Justin Thomas to win @ 12/1 with Bet UK

Justin Thomas is arguably the best golfer on planet earth when at his best. He has an innate ability to hit it long, keep it on the fairway, give himself birdie chances and a great short game to match too.

Thomas may still be regarded as one of the younger golfers on the PGA Tour at just 28-years-old. However, he has a wealth of experience and knows how to get the ball around Augusta too.

The former PGA Championship and FedEx Cup champion has made the cut in all six of his appearances at The Masters. The last five times he’s headed to the hallowed Augusta turf he has finished inside the top 25, further emphasising how much he likes the course.

His best finish came in 2021, when he came fourth on a score of -12, which was no match for the winner, Dustin Johnson.

Here at SportsLens we think ‘JT’ has everything in his locker that you need to win that coveted ‘Green Jacket’. He has it all.

The USA Ryder Cup star is in decent form too, with several top ten finishes this season, whilst not 100% at the peak of his powers just yet. We think he will show his best game this week and have a fantastic run at the 2022 showing of The Masters.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of 12/1 with Bet UK.

The Masters Tip 2: Louis Oosthuizen to win and each-way @ 40/1 with Bet UK

The South African golfing starlet always seems to come alive in major championships. He was in contention in the PGA Championship, US Open and The Open last year. Oosthuizen eventually finished third in The Open, and coming runner-up in both the US Open and PGA Championship.

That shows an insane level of consistency at the top echelons of the game of golf, which is one of the reason we have selected him as a good each-way bet here at Augusta.

Oosthuizen surprisingly only has one major championship to his name. He triumphed at The Open back in 2010 at St Andrews, but hasn’t quite been able to get over the winning post in one of the big four events since then.

South Africa’s number one also boasts a relatively impressive record around the Augusta National hills, coming second in 2012, with a few decent under par scores since then too.

We think his price of 40/1 with Bet UK is far too generous and we think he has every chance of producing a great run this week in Georgia.

Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of 40/1 with Bet UK.

Other notable mentions

Although Thomas and Oosthuizen are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Collin Morikawa @ 18/1, Brooks Koepka @ 20/1, Xander Schauffele @ 22/1, Will Zalatoris @ 35/1, Sam Burns @ 40/1, Corey Conners @ 50/1 and Justin Rose at 80/1. All prices are with Bet UK.

More Golf Betting Offers & Free Bets