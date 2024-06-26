On Wednesday and Thursday, rounds one and two of the 2024 NBA Draft will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The 2024 draft class is historically worse compared to years past. That bodes well for one player who’s in the draft pool. LeBron James oldest son, Bronny.

After one season at USC, the 19-year-old decided he wanted to take his talents to the next level. Bronny James is not one of the top prospects in this draft and scouts have questioned where he will be drafted. Sportsbooks have the Los Angeles Lakers as the betting favorites to draft James.

Will Bronny James be drafted by the Lakers?

.@stephenasmith says that Bronny James is “easily” the most intriguing prospect entering the NBA draft tonight 👀 “We’re all waiting to see what happens with his name.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/WJIeppPotv — First Take (@FirstTake) June 26, 2024



Through no fault of his own, Bronny James is not one of the top prospects in the 2024 draft class. Ahead of his freshman year at USC, Bronny went into cardiac arrest in July during a practice. This was quite the scare for James and his family. Luckily, he was cleared to play and eventually made his way back onto the court. In one season at USC, Bronny James averaged (4.8) points, (2.8) rebounds, and (2.1) assists per game. He shot (.366) percent from the field and (.267) percent from beyond the arc. The start of his collegiate career has impacted his status in this draft.

It’s left concerns on where James will be drafted. Certain media members think James could be drafted in the first round while other feels he’s unworthy of even being drafted. Ahead of the draft, James had a private workout with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers have a pick in the first and second round. Phoenix has one pick in the first round. Nobody knows where James will be drafted but his ideal scenario would likely be to play with this dad on the Lakers.

“Bronny James couldn’t handle playing for UConn.” 👀@John_Fanta says Bronny is NOT ready for the NBA pic.twitter.com/ISZzkaCG3u — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) June 26, 2024



Sportsbooks have the Lakers at (-135) to draft Bronny James in 2024. The next closest odds are the Phoenix Suns at (+700). We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds for James. If Bronny is drafted by anyone but the Lakers, LeBron could be on the move to follow him. That might influence a team to draft Bronny with hopes of LeBron joining him.