NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers are the betting favorites to draft Bronny James

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Bronny James draft combine pic
Bronny James draft combine pic

On Wednesday and Thursday, rounds one and two of the 2024 NBA Draft will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The 2024 draft class is historically worse compared to years past. That bodes well for one player who’s in the draft pool. LeBron James oldest son, Bronny. 

After one season at USC, the 19-year-old decided he wanted to take his talents to the next level. Bronny James is not one of the top prospects in this draft and scouts have questioned where he will be drafted. Sportsbooks have the Los Angeles Lakers as the betting favorites to draft James.

Will Bronny James be drafted by the Lakers?


Through no fault of his own, Bronny James is not one of the top prospects in the 2024 draft class. Ahead of his freshman year at USC, Bronny went into cardiac arrest in July during a practice. This was quite the scare for James and his family. Luckily, he was cleared to play and eventually made his way back onto the court.  In one season at USC, Bronny James averaged (4.8) points, (2.8) rebounds, and (2.1) assists per game. He shot (.366) percent from the field and (.267) percent from beyond the arc. The start of his collegiate career has impacted his status in this draft.

It’s left concerns on where James will be drafted. Certain media members think James could be drafted in the first round while other feels he’s unworthy of even being drafted. Ahead of the draft, James had a private workout with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers have a pick in the first and second round. Phoenix has one pick in the first round. Nobody knows where James will be drafted but his ideal scenario would likely be to play with this dad on the Lakers.


Sportsbooks have the Lakers at (-135) to draft Bronny James in 2024. The next closest odds are the Phoenix Suns at (+700). We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds for James. If Bronny is drafted by anyone but the Lakers, LeBron could be on the move to follow him. That might influence a team to draft Bronny with hopes of LeBron joining him.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Bronny James draft combine pic
NBA

LATEST The Los Angeles Lakers are the betting favorites to draft Bronny James

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 26 2024
Andrew Wiggins Warriors pic
NBA
The Golden State Warriors could look to find a trade partner for Andrew Wiggins this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 26 2024

At 46-36, the Warriors finished 10th in the West last season. They had to compete in the play-in tournament for a chance to make the postseason. However, Golden State lost…

Mikal Bridges Nets pic 1
NBA
After trading Mikal Bridges, the Brooklyn Nets have all but announced they are tanking in 2024-25
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 26 2024

On Tuesday night, the Brooklyn Nets made it clear what direction their franchise is heading in 2024-25. The team traded away their best player, Mikal Bridges, to the New York…

Brandon Ingram Pelicans pic
NBA
Brandon Ingram could be traded this week by the Pelicans with the draft and free agency converging
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 25 2024
Sean Marks Nets pic
NBA
The Brooklyn Nets are interested in trading into the first-round of the 2024 NBA Draft
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 25 2024
Scottie Barnes Raptors pic
NBA
Raptors’ Scottie Barnes is signing a five-year maximum rookie extension worth up to $270 million
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 24 2024
Caleb Martin Heat pic
NBA
Miami’s Caleb Martin is expected to opt out of his $7.13 million player option and hit free agency
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 24 2024
Arrow to top