NFL

The Hottest Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleaders Heading to the Super Bowl

Author image
David Evans
3 min read

Get ready for the big game on Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs face off and the cheerleaders bring their A-game. We’ll take a look at the smoking hot girls cheering on the guys from the sidelines. So, without further ado, let’s take a closer look at the hottest Chiefs cheerleaders heading to the Super Bowl.

5. Ari

ari
Source: Chiefs.com

Ari is a rookie cheerleader with the Kansas City Chiefs Cheer Squad. In her first year, Ari will be lucky enough to cheer on the Chiefs from the sideline in a Super Bowl. The Chiefs Cheer Twitter account describes Ari as upbeat and witty, and says that this beautiful woman can conquer anything.

4. Katie

Katie is now in her third-year with the Chiefs Cheerleading Squad. Katie’s favorite quote is “See good in all things.” We can certainly see the good in her as she looks phenomenal in her cheer gear.

Katie loves her teammates and says that her biggest inspirations in her life have been her mom and dad. Her teammates would describe Katie as having a ‘heart of gold.’ She is not only beautiful, but sweet too, which sees her enter our list of the Kansas City Chiefs Hottest Cheerleaders at number four.

3. Joi

Joi made the Pro Bowl as a cheerleader this year, and we are sure she would be glad to know she made the the SportsLens Hottest Kansas City Cheerleaders list at number three. She bravely left her hometown to fulfill her dream of becoming a KC Chiefs cheerleader. She is described by her teammates as ‘fearless’ because of her faith. We would add beautiful and hot to that description.

2. Ashton

ashton
Source: Chiefs.com

Ashton is a second-year cheerleader with the Chiefs Cheer Squad and is a second-place cheerleader on our Hottest Chiefs Cheerleaders list. We are sure she will be delighted. On a more serious note, she will be delighted to be headed to her first Super Bowl.

Ashton is described by her teammates as ‘a breath of fresh air and lights up every room she enters.’ With a stunning smile like hers, we can see why. It will be a pleasure for everyone to watch Ashton smile away on the sideline as she tries to cheer her Chiefs to a win on Sunday.

1. Brooke

brooke
Source: Chiefs.com

<Insert heart-eyes emoji here> The SportsLens office is in love with Brooke. I don’t think I’ve heard the word ‘WOW!’ exclaimed as much since I accidentally ordered a tofu burger at a steakhouse. She is gorgeous.

Brooke is in her second year with the Chiefs Cheer Squad and will be SportsLens’ Hottest Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleader at the Super Bowl . She will be no stranger to cheering on the Chiefs in the playoffs, since they made the Conference Championship last season. However, this will be Brooke’s first Super Bowl cheering on Patrick Mahomes and the boys. And we can all agree, she will look absolutely fantastic doing so.

She could certainly get us pumped up for any game, let alone the biggest one of the year. Go Brooke! Go Chiefs!

brooke 2
Source: Twitter.com
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans
Author Image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Chris Jones Sacks
NFL

LATEST Chris Jones to Register Two Super Bowl Sacks Valued at +250 With BetOnline

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  2h
547e7 16745847159428 1920
NFL
BetOnline offering odds of -120 on Chiefs to score 25 points in Super Bowl
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h

BetOnline are offering odds of -120 on the Kansas City Chiefs offense led by Patrick Mahomes to score 25 points in this weekend’s Super Bowl. -120 odds on Chiefs 25+…

Michael Eaves NFL Super Bowl Betting Pick
NFL
Michael Eaves Super Bowl Betting Pick: Chiefs To Prove Too Strong For Eagles With 30-24 Win
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h

ESPN SportsCenter anchor and huge NFL fan, Michael Eaves, is predicting the Kansas City Chiefs to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 30-24 on their way to becoming Super Bowl Champions for…

Dan Orlovsky NFL Super Bowl Betting Pick
NFL
Dan Orlovsky Super Bowl Betting Pick: Eagles To Edge Out Chiefs 30-28
Author image Paul Kelly  •  3h
OZW2K4AZYJFAFFOQHY3SHSYTII
NFL
Baby Giraffe Predicts Kansas City Chiefs To Win Super Bowl
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h
Damien Woody NFL Super Bowl Betting Pick
NFL
NFL analyst Damien Woody Super Bowl Betting Pick: Eagles To Beat Chiefs
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h
super rings
NFL
How Much Will The 2023 Super Bowl Rings Cost and Who Will Get One?
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h
Arrow to top