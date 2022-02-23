This week, the PGA Tour takes us to Florida, as some of the best golfers in the world compete in The Honda Classic. From Riviera last week to the PGA National this week, the PGA Tour is delivering for fans yet again. We have some exclusive outright betting tips as well as great each-way value for anyone fancying a wager on the golf.

Best betting sites for golf free bets

Looking for a bet on the golf? Check out the best betting sites for golf free bets below.

Bet365 – Best selection of golf markets Betfred – Great odds for golf BetUK – New bookie with great golfl welcome offer Bet Storm – Plenty of markets for golf 888sport – Superb golf enhanced odds

Last week’s winner at Riviera, Joaquin Niemann is amongst the favourites this week after leading wire-to-wire and winning The Genesis Invitational. This week is the first of four events in Florida in a row, with the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Players Championship and Valspar Championship all coming to the Sunshine State in the next few weeks.

Last week at Riviera was meant to be a stern test for the PGA Tour players, but a winning score of -19 didn’t back that up. This week however, tough scoring is to be expected, with the winning score not to surpass the low teens.

This 7125-yard par 70 will provide a tough test for the Tour’s best, with the Bermuda grass another difficult aspect of this Jack Nicklaus designed masterpiece. Following a redesign of the course in 1990, holes 15, 16 and 17 became known as the infamous ‘Bear Trap‘. These three holes are some of the trickiest on the course and one of the toughest stretch of holes on tour.

Matt Jones won this event 12 months ago, also carding a tournament best 61 (-9) in the process. He can be backed at a price of 45/1 with bet365. Meanwhile, the 2020 champion, Sungjae Im, goes into this week as the favourite at a price of 16/1 with bet365.

The purse for The Honda Classic this week is spectacular. All players who make the cut will win a share of the $8 million pot. Of course, the higher you finish the more money you get, with the winner bagging a tasty $1.4 million.

Here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at The Honda Classic this week in Florida.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

The Honda Classic betting tips

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance

Matthew Wolff to win @ 45/1 with bet365

Although not winning on the PGA Tour since his first victory back in 2019 at the 3M Open, Wolff on his day is definitely regarded as one of the Tour’s hottest prospects. At just 22-years-old, Wolff made it onto the PGA Tour when he was just 19. In 2020, he had two top four finishes in major championships in the PGA Championship and US Open respectively.

After a somewhat lacklustre year in 2021, Wolff is desperate to put his name to the top of leaderboards again this year. He has all the talent in the world and is a joy to watch at his best, which is surely not too far away.

Wolff is a magnificent ball striker. This will definitely stand him in good stead for this week in Florida, with the young American aiming to get back to his best form again. We think he could find some of his best form again this week at the PGA National. If Wolff’s putter is hot and he’s hitting fairways off the tee, he will be in contention.

Wolff is undoubtedly a super talented player, it’s just a matter of when he hits his best form again, rather than if. He can be backed at a great price of 45/1 with bet365 for this week at The Honda Classic.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

C.T. Pan to win and each-way @ 80/1 with bet365

One of the lesser talked about players on Tour, but one of the most talented. C.T. Pan is coming into this week on the East Coast off the back of a top ten finish at the Genesis Invitational last week. Finished -11 and eight shots off the lead, the Taiwanese man could be a great each-way shout for this week.

He also won a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which not too many golfers can say they have achieved. Pan won his first PGA Tour title back in 2019 with an impressive victory at the RBC Heritage tournament in South Carolina.

Pan is one of the most consistent players on tour, regularly making the cut and giving himself every chance of success going into the weekend in the majority of tournaments he plays in. He has made the cut 85 times in 144 events, with the vast majority of these coming in the past few years since he really announced himself on the PGA Tour.

Again, a superb ball striker who regularly finds himself in the middle of the fairway and giving himself and abundance birdie chances. This week if he plays to his strengths, don’t be surprised if C.T. Pan comes in with a great each-way chance in the first of four consecutive events in the Sunshine State.

Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of 80/1 with bet365.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Other notable mentions

Although Wolff our biggest fancy for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who have a good chance at a great price:

Sungjae Im @ 16/1, Brooks Koepka @ 18/1, Louis Oosthuizen @20/1, Patrick Reed @ 60/1, Charles Howell III @ 100/1, Aaron Rai @ 110/1 and Dylan Frittelli at 125/1. All prices are with bet365.