The Honda Classic betting offers and free bets for PGA tournament

The PGA Tour travels to Florida this week for The Honda Classic. Some of the world’s best golfers take centre stage at the PGA National this week, aiming to get their hands on the trophy.
The Honda Classic betting offers & free bets
Best bookmakers for The Honda Classic free bets
Looking for a bet on the golf this week? Claim the best online bookie offers for The Honda Classic below:
- Bet365 – Best selection of The Honda Classic markets
- Betfred – Great odds for The Honda Classic
- BetUK – New bookie with great Honda Classic welcome offer
- Boylesports – Plenty of markets for The Honda Classic
- 888sport – Superb Honda Classic enhanced odds
The Honda Classic exclusive offers
Some of the best golfers on planet earth travel to the East Coast this week in a bid to win The Honda Classic. Notable names such as Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Horschel and Shane Lowry feature in what is set to be a great week of golf.
Matt Jones won the event last year on a fantastic score of -12, carding a joint course record score of 61 (-9) in the process. The 2020 champion, Sungjae Im, also features this week and goes in as the pre-tournament betting favourite.
If all that wasn’t enough to get you excited and in the mood, we have scoured the bookmaker’s offers to help you take advantage of the various free bets offers available for The Honda Classic tournament this week.
Read on to find the best of the welcome offers and free bets for you to cash in on what is sure to be a fantastic golfing event.
The Honda Classic odds and free bets
Here are some standout names and prices for The Honda Classic this week:
Daniel Berger @ 16/1 with 888sport
Matthew Wolff @ 35/1 with 888sport
Louis Oosthuizen @ 20/1 with 888sport
Bet £10 Get £40 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Already claimed The Honda Classic betting offer? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets.
When does The Honda Classic start and where is it?
Date: Thursday, 24th February
Location: PGA National, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
The Honda Classic TV channel and live stream
TV channel: The whole four day golf event is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Golf, with coverage beginning at 6.00pm each night. Early coverage may be available on the same channel from 11.45am on Thursday and Friday.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the action online via the Sky Go app.
Bet365 Honda Classic betting offer: Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet365 are the one of the leading bookmakers for golf markets. Taking advantage of their Honda Classic betting offer is a must for those serious about having a punt on the PGA Tour event this week in the Sunshine State.
Bet £10 and you’ll get £50 in Bet Credits to use on bet365’s industry-leading sportsbook.
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Betfred Honda Classic betting offer: Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
The odds for The Honda Classic this week are phenomenal. Whether you fancy one of the favourites like Brooks Koepka, Sungjae Im or Louis Oosthuizen or whether you fancy an outsider, Betfred is the place for you.
Betfred have you covered if you fancy a flutter on the golf with up to £60 in bonuses available to new customers if you sign up today through the link below and make a £10 qualifying bet.
Betfred news default
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
BoyleSports Honda Classic betting offer: Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
BoyleSports are giving new customers the chance to get £30 in free bets which can be used on The Honda Classic by placing a £10 qualifying bet after signing up, which you can do by clicking the link below.
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Virgin Bet Honda Classic betting offer: Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Whether you’re betting on Sungjae Im or Brooks Koepka, the Virgin Bet Honda Classic betting offer means you can have a good punt on whoever you think will come out on top.
Bet £10 on Virgin Bet and you will get £20 in free bets as a new customer.
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet UK Honda Classic betting offer: Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet UK may have flown under the radar of many punters but you should certainly consider taking their exclusive Honda Classic betting offer.
Stake a £10 bet and you can get £30 to use on their up-and-coming sportsbook.
Bet UK default news
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet Storm Honda Classic exclusive betting offer: Bet £10 Get £10 In Free Bets
Bet Storm have a great offer for you if you are interested in the golf this weekend live from Florida at The Honda Classic.
Put down a £10 bet and you will receive £10 in free bets to use on any of Bet Storm’s markets.
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
LiveScore Bet Honda Classic betting offer: Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Claiming the LiveScore Bet Honda Classic betting offer could not be simpler for those looking to spend the bookmakers money on this PGA Tour event.
Bet £10 and you will get £20 in free bets which can be used on all golfing markets and any other sport you choose.
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Paddy Power Honda Classic betting offer
Looking for a free bet on The Honda Classic? Look no further than the Paddy Power sign up offer.
Sign up and bet £20 on the event and you’ll get the money back as cash if it loses.
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses