Home News the honda classic betting offers free bets pga tournament

The Honda Classic betting offers and free bets for PGA tournament

Updated

8 hours ago

on

the honda classic

The PGA Tour travels to Florida this week for The Honda Classic. Some of the world’s best golfers take centre stage at the PGA National this week, aiming to get their hands on the trophy.

The Honda Classic betting offers & free bets

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

  • Wealth of offers at “The Bonus King”
  • Superb deals on system bets
  • Great bookie for football betting
9.8
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

  • BOG on all UK & Irish horse races
  • Complete My Challenges and get bonuses
  • Handy Schedule helps with in-play betting
9.7
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Bet £10, Get A £30 Free Bet

  • Acca Loyalty deal perfect for accumulator bets
  • Some 40 different sports you can bet on
  • Comprehensive range of betting offers
9.7
*New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&C's Apply. **18+. UK/IRE customers only. Mobile only. First single bet only. Max stake £/€10. Available from 8am 25/11/21 until 16:30pm 28/11/21 or until customers first bet is placed. Customers can place one bet on the Chelsea v Man United Special only. One bet per customer, household and IP address only. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

  • Weekly Acca Deal on all sports
  • Strong in-play betting service
  • Fun FIVES game free to play
9.7
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

  • The best new UK bookmaker in 2022
  • Acca Club boosts profit 5 times weekly
  • Superb for eSports and Virtual Sports
9.6
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
#1 TRUSTED UK BOOKIE

Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets

  • Betting platform of LiveScore service
  • BOG and live streams of horse races
  • Acca Bet deal claimed 3x each week
9.6
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

£20 Cash Back If 1st Bet is Lost

  • Paddy’s Rewards Club
  • Football acca insurance
  • Excellent iOS & Android apps
9.5
New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.

Best bookmakers for The Honda Classic free bets

Looking for a bet on the golf this week? Claim the best online bookie offers for The Honda Classic below:

  1. Bet365 – Best selection of The Honda Classic markets
  2. Betfred – Great odds for The Honda Classic
  3. BetUK – New bookie with great Honda Classic welcome offer
  4. Boylesports – Plenty of markets for The Honda Classic
  5. 888sport – Superb Honda Classic enhanced odds

The Honda Classic exclusive offers

Some of the best golfers on planet earth travel to the East Coast this week in a bid to win The Honda Classic. Notable names such as Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Horschel and Shane Lowry feature in what is set to be a great week of golf.

Matt Jones won the event last year on a fantastic score of -12, carding a joint course record score of 61 (-9) in the process. The 2020 champion, Sungjae Im, also features this week and goes in as the pre-tournament betting favourite.

If all that wasn’t enough to get you excited and in the mood, we have scoured the bookmaker’s offers to help you take advantage of the various free bets offers available for The Honda Classic tournament this week.

Read on to find the best of the welcome offers and free bets for you to cash in on what is sure to be a fantastic golfing event.

The Honda Classic odds and free bets

Here are some standout names and prices for The Honda Classic this week:

Daniel Berger @ 16/1 with 888sport

Matthew Wolff @ 35/1 with 888sport

Louis Oosthuizen @ 20/1 with 888sport

Bet £10 Get £40 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Already claimed The Honda Classic betting offer? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets.

When does The Honda Classic start and where is it?

Date: Thursday, 24th February

Location: PGA National, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA

The Honda Classic TV channel and live stream

TV channel: The whole four day golf event is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Golf, with coverage beginning at 6.00pm each night. Early coverage may be available on the same channel from 11.45am on Thursday and Friday.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the action online via the Sky Go app.

Bet365 Honda Classic betting offer: Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Bet365 are the one of the leading bookmakers for golf markets. Taking advantage of their Honda Classic betting offer is a must for those serious about having a punt on the PGA Tour event this week in the Sunshine State.

Bet £10 and you’ll get £50 in Bet Credits to use on bet365’s industry-leading sportsbook.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Betfred Honda Classic betting offer: Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

The odds for The Honda Classic this week are phenomenal. Whether you fancy one of the favourites like Brooks Koepka, Sungjae Im or Louis Oosthuizen or whether you fancy an outsider, Betfred is the place for you.

Betfred have you covered if you fancy a flutter on the golf with up to £60 in bonuses available to new customers if you sign up today through the link below and make a £10 qualifying bet.

Betfred news default

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

BoyleSports Honda Classic betting offer: Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

BoyleSports are giving new customers the chance to get £30 in free bets which can be used on The Honda Classic by placing a £10 qualifying bet after signing up, which you can do by clicking the link below.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Virgin Bet Honda Classic betting offer: Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Whether you’re betting on Sungjae Im or Brooks Koepka, the Virgin Bet Honda Classic betting offer means you can have a good punt on whoever you think will come out on top.

Bet £10 on Virgin Bet and you will get £20 in free bets as a new customer.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Bet UK Honda Classic betting offer: Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Bet UK may have flown under the radar of many punters but you should certainly consider taking their exclusive Honda Classic betting offer.

Stake a £10 bet and you can get £30 to use on their up-and-coming sportsbook.

Bet UK default news

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet Storm Honda Classic exclusive betting offer: Bet £10 Get £10 In Free Bets

Bet Storm have a great offer for you if you are interested in the golf this weekend live from Florida at The Honda Classic.

Put down a £10 bet and you will receive £10 in free bets to use on any of Bet Storm’s markets.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free Bet - one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply.

LiveScore Bet Honda Classic betting offer: Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claiming the LiveScore Bet Honda Classic betting offer could not be simpler for those looking to spend the bookmakers money on this PGA Tour event.

Bet £10 and you will get £20 in free bets which can be used on all golfing markets and any other sport you choose.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Paddy Power Honda Classic betting offer

Looking for a free bet on The Honda Classic? Look no further than the Paddy Power sign up offer.

Sign up and bet £20 on the event and you’ll get the money back as cash if it loses.

Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses

New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.
