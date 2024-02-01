Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. is arguably the greatest ever quarterback to feature in the NFL. In fact, the New England Patriots legend is widely considered to be the greatest player of all-time.

Brady is one of the most recognisable names in the sporting world. His achievements and accolades during his stunning 22-year career will likely never be beaten.

Brady won the Super Bowl on seven different occasions. No player in the history of the NFL has won it more times. He also holds the record for most Super Bowl MVP awards.

Super Bowl MVP

The Super Bowl Most Valuable Player (MVP) was first awarded to Bart Starr in 1967. The annual award is given to those who are deemed the most valuable player of the Super Bowl.

The winner is selected by a panel of broadcasters and football writers. There are 16 in total who choose the MVP. Since 2001, fans are allowed to vote.

The award is one of the most prestigious that an NFL player can win throughout their career. To date, Starr and Terry Bradshaw are the only two players to have been awarded the MVP in consecutive years.

How Many Super Bowl MVP’s Has Tom Brady Won?

Throughout his glittering career, Tom Brady won five MVP awards. The legendary QB won it four times whilst playing for the New England Patriots.

His fifth and final award came in 2021, when he was playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady’s very first MVP award came at Super Bowl XXXVI in 2002.

Two years later, Brady won his second MVP at Super Bowl XXXVIII. He had to wait until 2015 to claim his next win, coming at Super Bowl XLIX.

His fourth and last MVP award for the Patriots came at Super Bowl LI in 2017. Former San Francisco 49ers star Joe Montana won three MVP awards during his career.

There are four players who have all won the MVP award on two occasions. Bart Starr, Terry Bradshaw, Eli Manning and Patrick Mahomes are the players in question.

Who Was The Super Bowl MVP In 2023?

In 2023, the Super Bowl pitted the Kansas City Chiefs up against the Philadelphia Eagles at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

The Chiefs ran out 38-35 winners that day to claim the NFL Championship for the 2022 season. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the MVP award.

It was his second win overall. Realistically, he is the only active player who has any chance of matching and/or beating Tom Brady’s total.

Mahomes first won the award at Super Bowl LIV in 2020. The Chiefs beat this year’s opponents 31-20 in Florida. Will history repeat itself again on February 11?

Who Is The Super Bowl 2024 Favorite?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is the current favourite to win the MVP award at Super Bowl 2024. If he does, the quarterback will have more than a genuine chance of catching Tom Brady’s total.

Since Brady retired in 2022, Mahomes has been the stand out star of the NFL. Not only is he one of the best in the business, Mahomes has a huge net worth which highlights just how pivotal he is to the Chiefs and the league.

With that being said, the San Francisco 49ers have their only darling quarterback who could spoil the Chiefs and Mahomes’ party. Of course, it is none other than Brock Purdy.

The 24-year-old was actually the very last draft pick in 2022, and what a journey he has been on since. The former Mr Irrelevant has every chance of landing his first Super Bowl MVP award.

Who knows what could happen in the future. Himself and Mahomes are more than capable of chasing down Tom Brady’s five Super Bowl MVP awards.