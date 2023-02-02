The Super Bowl is undoubtedly one of the most watched sporting events on the planet, and the excitement is certainly brewing ahead of the biggest date on the football calendar – which gets underway in less than two weeks.

Last season’s Super Bowl game at the SoFi was watched by almost 100 million viewers, 99.18 million to be exact. However, despite the impressive numbers, it just falls short compared to the most watched games in history.

We’re taking a look at the five most watched Super Bowls on TV.

5. Super Bowl LI (111.32 Million Viewers)

When the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots won the Super Bowl back in 2017, they managed to do it whilst being watched by over 111 million viewers on the TV.

The Pats showed no mercy on their way to glory, sealing comfortable victories over both the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans in the knockout stages.

Brady was able to lead them all the way, and they dispatched of the Atlanta Falcons in fine fashion winning 34-28. It was also the first, and so far only Super Bowl to be decided in overtime. It went down as the greatest Super Bowl comeback ever, with the Pats 25 points down towards the end of the third quarter.

.@TomBrady led the greatest Super Bowl comeback of all time. Just another reason why he’s the 🐐 📺: #SBLV — Sunday 6:30pm ET on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/7TdZphdLKv — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2021

4. Super Bowl XLVI (111.35 Million Viewers)

The 2012 edition of the Event raked in just over 111 million viewers as well. It wasn’t the most memorable affair, however it was the New York Giants who were victorious over the Patriots in a 21-17 victory. The Giants also set a new record for the lowest regular season record (9-7 win percentage of 56.3%) by a Super Bowl champion.

3. Super Bowl 50 (111.86 Million Viewers)

In the 50th Super Bowl Game, viewers totalled up to almost 112 million. The league emphasized the “Golden Anniversary” with various gold-themed initiatives during the 2015 season. The NFL even suspended the traditional naming of each Super Bowl using Roman numerals.

It was the Denver Broncos who were victorious at the Levi’s Stadium in California over, beating Ron Rivera’s Carolina Panthers.

The 2015-16 season was one to remember for Von and the Broncos. Remember the forcing fumbles thing? Well, he’d do it again on the biggest stage in Super Bowl 50 – a play that lives on in eternity in Denver. Ring No. 1 ✅pic.twitter.com/bIUZqyF5CB — NFL (@NFL) September 7, 2022

2. Super Bowl XLVIII (112.19 Million Viewers)

The second most watched Super Bowl of all time was played in 2014 between the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos. The latter entered the game as favorites, however the Seahawks completely blew them away winning their first ever Super Bowl in style with a 43-8 win over Denver.

Being played in New Jersey, it was the first Super Bowl played outdoors in a cold-weather city and the first Super Bowl to be played on February 2.

1. Super Bowl XLIX (114.44 Million Viewers)

The most watched Super Bowl in history on TV was the 2015 edition where the New England Patriots beat the Seahawks 28-24 in a close affair. It’s still remembered as one of the most entertaining Super Bowls of all time.

It was the Pats’ eighth Super Bowl appearance, and it was their fourth win overall, ending an 11 year wait without a title.

It’s a game always remembered for Malcom Butler’s goal-line tackle in the final seconds of the game which denied Seattle the chance to win the game, and it allowed the Patriots to hold on.

On This Day, 6 Years Ago… THAT Malcom Butler interception. The best Super Bowl play of all time?@Mac_BZ 👏 pic.twitter.com/S6nYbsu7mx — NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 1, 2021

Content You May Like