It’s Super Bowl 2023 this Sunday, as the Philadelphia Eagles take on Kansas City Chiefs, in what looks a tight game to call – so, could Superman be the difference?

Yes, if the Chiefs get stuck during Super Bowl LVII this weekend, they can always call upon their superhero fan to help – unless, of course, the Eagles come armed with Lex Luthor and some Kryptonite!

Superman Actor Henry Cavill Is a Chiefs Fan

Okay, when we say Superman is a Chiefs fans, what we mean is British actor Henry Cavill, who first played the DC Comics headliner in the Man Of Steel film in 2013, is one of the high-profile Super Bowl celebrity Chiefs fans – along with Brad Pitt, Jason Sudeikis and The Fonz (Henry Winkler).

Cavill, who doesn’t play Superman anymore, still has a love of NFL and the Chiefs, so is expected to be tuning into Sunday’s Super Bowl to cheer on Patrick Mahomes and Co as Kansas will be hoping his special powers can get them over the line to winning their third Vince Lombardi Trophy.

How Did Cavill Become a Chiefs Fan?

With the superhero role requiring Cavill to live in America for a period of time it was no surprise that the UK-born actor watched the odd NFL game – after all his number one sport back home was rugby.

Therefore, with this new-found love of American football Cavill decided to pick a team to follow.

Being known as the ‘Man Of Steel’, then you might have been forgiven for thinking that perhaps the Pittsburgh Steelers might have been a perfect fit for Cavill – but let’s not forget one thing – Superman was from Kansas in the films, so really it had to be the Chiefs!

“It’s never wise to choose a team based on who your partner is, because what if you fall out? It’s also good to have some rivalry in the house anyway. I was trying to think of something that would always stick. I figured Superman’s from Kansas. I was playing Superman at the time. It just kind of made sense to me.”

Superman (in the films) Grew Up In Smallville, Kansas

Arguablly the most famous of the DC Comic characters – Superman – is believed to have arrived on Earth from the planet Krypton via a rocket ship that crashed into the Sunflower State – which began the journey of Clark Kent and Superman when brought up on a small farm by Martha and Jonathan Kent.

NFL Related Content