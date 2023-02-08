NFL

The Curious Case of Super Bowl Touchbacks: Why There is a 10% Super Bowl Touchback Rate Since 1994

Charlie Rhodes
3 min read
Super Bowl Touchback
Super Bowl Touchback

Around 60% of all regular season games in the NFL this term saw a touchback at kick-off, but the recent history of the Super Bowl reveals a surprising anomaly.

Incredibly, 27 of the 29 Super Bowl kick-offs since 1994 have not resulted in a touchback, meaning over the past three decades just 10% of all the end-of-season deciders have seen this occur.

Last year’s contest between the Bengals and the Rams was the most recent example of this Super Bowl rarity, while 2017 and 2013 also saw the opening kick-off spotted at the 25-yard line as a result of a touchback.

So, this ultimately begs the question, what is it about the Super Bowl and touchbacks that seemingly don’t go hand-in-hand?

Super Bowl Touchbacks

Although the past 29 Super Bowls highlight an overwhelming majority in favour of ‘no’ to an opening touchback, sportsbooks continue to offer the shortest price for the opposite, with NFL games, more often than not, seeing it occur at kick-off.

Those bettors who are frequent risk-takers will be licking their lips at a selection that could lay the foundation for a high value parlay, but also one that has proven successful in over 90% of the Lombardi Trophy deciders over the past 30 years.

This year is no different, with current odds across NFL betting sites reflecting a favourable price of +120 for there not be a touchback, while ‘yes’ holds very little value at -150.

According to former Colts punter Pat McAfee, much of the mystery lies in the the ball itself.

McAfee says kickers are usually seen handling the ball prior to the start of the game, allowing them the ‘break in’ the leather of the  K-Ball – a newer model introduced just over 20 years ago which allows for further kicking in the hope of increasing the likelihood of a touchback, and thus reducing injuries at the start.

However, at the Super Bowl, the ball is carried out fresh, ready to be punted before being collected for preservation in the Hall of Fame, meaning it is supposedly much harder to kick.

Chiefs and Eagles Touchback Rate

Both Philly and Kansas hold near-identical touchback rates so far this season, and as is seemingly the case with all stats originating from these two, there is very little to split them.

The Eagles have a 65.45% touchback rate, which is the 11th highest in the league, while the Chiefs rank just below them with 64.55%.

However, Kansas kicker Butker’s opening punt in the 2011 Super Bowl barely reached the end-zone, and is one of eight to have conceded a return since the decision to move kick-offs to the 35-yard line back in 2011.

Elsewhere, Eagles kicker Jake Elliot holds a 69.2% touchback rate which is in direct contrast to the Super Bowl anomaly, but whoever is on opening kick-off duty has a chance of cutting short a fair few savvy bettors’ selections.

 

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
